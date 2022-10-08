“Keep playing this man”, “Thank you for letting me have the last laugh” – Chelsea fans in awe of "truly beautiful" revival of Chelsea star as he impresses in 3-0 win against Wolves

Chelsea fans thanked Graham Potter for giving Kepa Arrizabalaga the opportunity to redeem himself at the club.

Arrizabalaga once again started between the sticks for the Blues as they defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 on Saturday (8 October). Safe to say, fans were more than impressed by the player's performance.

Kai Havertz opened the scoring for the Blues in the first-half injury time as he headed home a fantastic cross from Mason Mount.

Mount turned provider once again as he played a give-and-go with Christian Pulisic to set up the American, who found the back of the net from a tight angle in the 54th minute.

Armando Broja scored a screamer in the 89th minute from outside the box to make the score 3-0.

Fans were impressed by Arrizabalaga's performance. Many went on to compare the Spanish shot-stopper to prime Manuel Neuer.

Here are some of the best reactions from Chelsea fans after Kepa Arrizabalaga's impressive performance:

Badstuber @Badstuber_I Big KEPA!!! Keep playing this man in goal 🧱 Big KEPA!!! Keep playing this man in goal 🧱 🙌 https://t.co/7UNayFwoZy

WAVE @CFCWave Kepa I’ve always loved and supported you thank you for letting me have the last laugh, it’s not only how he’s playing at the moment it’s the confidence he oozes Kepa I’ve always loved and supported you thank you for letting me have the last laugh, it’s not only how he’s playing at the moment it’s the confidence he oozes

Angie @angienocfc This revival was potters engagement gift to kepa This revival was potters engagement gift to kepa

J S @NkingKu This Kepa remontada is making me so happy. My Kepa This Kepa remontada is making me so happy. My Kepa💙 https://t.co/VXWqoeG0f4

Raf @CFCRaf2 Potter got Kepa playing like prime Neuer as a sweeper keeper Potter got Kepa playing like prime Neuer as a sweeper keeper

CE @CatenaccioEra Kepa has been playing like a 80m goalkeeper Kepa has been playing like a 80m goalkeeper

𝐈𝐛𝐳𝐲 @IbzSpeaks Kepa’s redemption arc is truly beautiful Kepa’s redemption arc is truly beautiful

🌊 @Vintage_Cfc 2 clean sheets in 2 games. Kepa finally starting showing his talent. Safe to say now he’s our undisputed number 1. 2 clean sheets in 2 games. Kepa finally starting showing his talent. Safe to say now he’s our undisputed number 1. https://t.co/3YnH0Zdwxw

Koulibaly’s house boy @iamyourspec Kepa’s confidence is at the very apex . Happy for him Kepa’s confidence is at the very apex . Happy for him

Marina @Keituu_N The beginning of Prime Kepa has arrived . The beginning of Prime Kepa has arrived .

With Edouard Mendy injured, Graham Potter started Arrizabalaga in goal in all four matches that he has been in charge of the Blues. The Spaniard has been impressive in the opportunities that he has received.

He has now kept two clean sheets in his past two games for the Blues. Mendy has been the preferred goalkeeper at the club since his move from Stade Rennais. Former manager Thomas Tuchel also preferred the Senegalese in goal. However, Arrizabalaga is showing that given the opportunity, he can excel at the highest level.

Chelsea boss Graham Potter reacted to win against Wolverhampton Wanderers

Chelsea FC vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League.

With a win against the Wolves, Graham Potter has now picked up three wins in his past three games as Chelsea coach. His team sit in fourth spot in the Premier League table, having picked up 16 points from their eight league games so far this campaign.

Here's how the tactician reacted to his team's win as he spoke to the media about the young players at the club (via football.london):

"They're vital. They bring an understanding of the club, of the culture of the club, its demands and what is required in terms of environment. They've come through a fantastic education in the academy. They are good people and good footballers. Our job is to help them maximize their potential which is really exciting."

