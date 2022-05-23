"Keep off the top shelf!" - Roy Keane gives hilarious advice to Manchester City star Jack Grealish about Premier League title celebrations

Roy Keane joked with Jack Grealish after Manchester City won the Premier League title on Sunday (May 22) and asked him to stay off the top shelf while celebrating. The Manchester United legend wanted the Englishman to enjoy himself but exercise restraint as well.

The Sky Sports pundits were on the pitch during the celebrations at the Etihad and were talking to various players. Grealish went on to invite Micah Richards, Gary Neville, and Roy Keane to join him last night for the drinks.

Keane was in a good mood after the Cityzens lifted the title by beating Aston Villa and joked with Grealish. He said:

"Keep off the top shelf! Stick with beer. Enjoy it, Jack, enjoy it, why not. Fantastic well done."

The Manchester City man was quick to respond:

"Not for the next three nights, no chance, maybe four."

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Roy Keane out with the the Man City players celebrating tonight?! 🤣 Roy Keane out with the the Man City players celebrating tonight?! 🤣😮 https://t.co/y9PIXzgAJy

Manchester City win Premier League title in dramatic fashion

Manchester City were 2-0 down to Aston Villa in the 75th minute on the final day of the season but managed to get the win. They scored three goals in six minutes to complete the comeback and keep the Premier League title.

Grealish spoke about the season and said:

"It's unbelievable. After the third goal went in, I ran on the pitch because we were all celebrating and after that, I just went straight down the tunnel, I was crying my eyes out. When you're a kid all you want to do is play in the Premier League and once you do that, the next thing is winning it. I can't put this into words, honestly.

We know how good of a side Aston Villa were, they showed it today but we know with our quality we can beat anyone. We did that in the last 20 minutes or so, I can't put it into words. It means everything - when I signed here people were saying to me, 'What do you actually want - to win the Champions League or the Premier League?' And for me, it was always the Premier League. I've never won it before and I'm so happy."

Pep Guardiola's side won the Premier League title for the second year in a row after finishing with 93 points on Sunday. They will now be looking to push for the Champions League next season, with Erling Haaland arriving at the club in the summer.

