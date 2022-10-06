"Keep your towel" - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang trolls Chelsea teammate who was caught removing his underwear on camera

Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang recently shared a light-hearted moment with midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka.

Aubameyang was in the dressing room and was having a conversation with Moroccan winger Hakim Ziyech while making an Instagram story video. Chukwuemeka could be seen in the background wearing a towel as he was removing his underpants.

The two players shared a laugh as Aubameyang posted a banterous image on his Instagram story, captioning (h/t The Sun):

"[Chukwuemeka] I know music is [fire emoji] but keep your towel."

Aubameyang has gotten off to a good start to his life at the west London club. The Gabonese made a move to Stamford Bridge on transfer deadline day from Barcelona.

He opened his tally for the Blues by scoring the opener during his team's 2-1 away win against Crystal Palace in the Premier League this past weekend.

Chukwuemeka also joined Chelsea during the summer transfer window as he made a move from Aston Villa. However, the England U20 international is yet to make an appearance for the senior team. He has played for the under-21 side twice so far.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter gives blunt response about possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo transfer

Will Cristiano Ronaldo join the London club?

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly couldn't sign Cristiano Ronaldo during the summer transfer window despite being interested in the Portuguese superstar. Ronaldo was keen to leave Manchester United as well.

However, Chelsea now have a new manager at the helm. Graham Potter was brought in from Brigton & Hove Albion after Thomas Tuchel was sacked on September 7.

Ronaldo's situation at Manchester United has detoriated with time. Dutch manager Erik ten Hag has bizarrely used the five-time Ballon d'Or winner as a substitute in the Premier League so far this campaign. Ronaldo has started only one out of seven league games for the Red Devils so far this term.

A January move to Stamford Bridge for the 37-year-old could very well be on the cards.

Potter recently opened up on the issue. While talking to the media ahead of his team's Champions League clash against AC Milan, here's what the manager said (via football.london):

"We can spend all day with these questions but I'm not going to speak about this. If they are not out players, I am not going to speak to them."

Poll : 0 votes