"Keep training like that" - Manchester United loanee opens up about conversation with Ralf Rangnick before leaving the club

Manchester United loanee Anthony Martial has opened up on his decision to leave the Red Devils and join Sevilla on loan until the end of the season. The 26-year-old also revealed that Ralf Rangnick told him he would be given opportunities to play, but that his desire for a new club and atmosphere prompted him to move.

The French forward visibly struggled during the 2020-21 season, scoring just 7 goals in 36 appearances. Furthermore, following Ralf Rangnick's appointment as interim manager, Martial quickly slipped down the pecking order and saw himself starved of playing time.

As his relationship with Rangnick continued to sour after a public clash, Martial admitted that he requested the club to grant him a loan move in order to secure more playing time. Speaking to the Daily Mail, Martial said:

"I asked United to leave because I wanted to play. I still have a contract but they know what I want, so we will see at the end of the season.

"When he (Rangnick) arrived, my objective was to leave. I told him I wanted to leave and that's it.

"He talked to me and said, "if you want to stay, with the way you train you will play if you keep training like that". But I wanted to have a new atmosphere and a new club."

Manchester United loanee Anthony Martial has 2022 FIFA World Cup on his mind

While most players constantly crave playing time, that need and desire for it is often greatly enhanced in a World Cup year, and it's no different for Anthony Martial. With the 2022 FIFA World Cup looming, Martial recognized how important it was for him to be playing regularly in a bid to be selected to represent France at the coveted event later this year.

The 26-year-old admitted that the World Cup prompted him to make the tough decision to leave Manchester United on loan until the end of the season. He said:

"The World Cup for me is an objective. I want to be a part of this group and that's why I'm here today because I want to play and show I can be in the squad. I need to show my quality and score goals."

Although Martial's long-term future remains unclear, he is expected to return to Manchester United upon the completion of his loan spell at the end of the season. Until then, he will certainly look to make the most of his time at Sevilla.

