"Keeps going until the end" - Roy Keane heaps praise on Manchester City after they win the Premier League title by pipping Liverpool

Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane has lavished praise on Manchester City after their 2021-22 Premier League title win on Sunday, May 22.

The Sky Blues struck thrice in five second-half minutes to fight back from a two-goal deficit to win 3-2 and retain the crown for a second year running.

Until the 75th minute, City were headed for a shock 2-0 loss to Aston Villa, which could've sent the title to Anfield had things ended that way.

But a brace from substitute Ilkay Gundogan on either side of a goal from Rodri turned it around for them as Liverpool's 3-1 defeat of Wolves went in vain.

Keane was certainly impressed by Pep Guardiola's side and praised their ability to eke out a victory even during such difficult moments. He told Sky Sports:

"This City group keeps going until the end. Kevin De Bruyne turned on the magic. When you're two goals down and need to turn it around - absolutely outstanding. All credit to City. All brilliant teams find a way to win."

Manchester City had produced a similar comeback against West Ham United in their penultimate clash, going down 2-0 in the first half before netting twice in the second to snatch a point.

With another spectacular turnaround last evening, the Sky Blues showed they're indeed championship material and deserve the title, their fourth of the last five years alone.

Liverpool have another chance of silverware in the Champions League

Liverpool's quadruple hopes are officially over but a third title is still on the cards for them as they play in the Champions League final on Saturday.

With the Carabao Cup and FA Cup trophies in the bag, the Reds could wrap up a 'cup treble' this weekend by clinching their seventh Champions League crown.

bet365 @bet365 Liverpool have played in 𝙡𝙞𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙮 every fixture they could have this season.



Regardless of what happens in their Paris showdown with Real Madrid, it's been a hugely successful campaign for Jurgen Klopp's troops already.

Following their debacle last season, the side returned to their best this term, putting up strong competition on all four fronts.

Even Manchester City haven't managed to do this despite their sensational run over the past few years, so Liverpool must be proud of their accomplishments.

