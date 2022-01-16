Kelechi Iheanacho gives perfect response to Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate

Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho has said that he cannot choose between PSG superstar Lionel Messi and Manchester United talisman Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi and Ronaldo have dominated major individual awards in European football for over a decade. Despite being on the wrong side of 30, the two players continue to divide opinion across the globe.

Many players, managers and pundits have named their preferences between Messi and Ronaldo in recent years. For Leicester forward Iheanacho, though, choosing between the two is not an option, though.

He has expressed his admiration for the duo, when asked to choose between the two. The former Manchester City star told NFF TV in this regard:

“Both. You need a bit of them to make it.”

The two players have won a total of 12 Ballon d'Or awards (Messi-seven, Ronaldo-five) between them. They have also won nine Champions League trophies, with Ronaldo leading Messi 5-4.

How has Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo fared for their clubs this season?

At 34 and 36 years of age respectively, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are heading towards the fag end of their illustrious careers. Nevertheless, the Argentinean and Ronaldo became the biggest talking points when they joined PSG and Manchester United, respectively, last summer.

Messi's time at PSG has not been as smooth as he would have expected so far. The Argentina international has scored six goals and provided five assists in 16 appearances across all competitions, with fitness issues hindering his progress. Only one of those strikes have come in the league, with the five others coming in as many games in the Champions League.

Mauricio Pochettino's side, though, sit atop the Ligue 1 table with 50 points from 21 games. They have also booked a place in the Champions League Round of 16 clash with La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has been in fine form for Manchester United. The former Juventus forward has scored 14 goals and provided three assists in 21 appearances across competitions for Ralf Rangnick's team so far this season.

However, United are languishing in seventh in the Premier League table with 32 points from 20 games. The Old Trafford outfit are 24 points behind arch-rivals and table-toppers Manchester City, albeit with two games in hand.

It is perceived that the Portugal international's presence is holding United back this season. It has already been suggested that Bruno Fernandes and co. are better off without the 36-year-old.

Nevertheless, it goes without saying that Ronaldo has almost single-handedly led United to the Champions League Round of 16, scoring late winners and equalisers.

