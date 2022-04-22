“Kept us in the match”, “I love you” – Barcelona fans salute 29-year-old star as he ‘looks much more confident’ in defining display during 1-0 win over Real Sociedad

Barcelona survived a barrage of second-half pressure from Real Sociedad on their trip to the Reale Arena to secure all three points and move to second spot above Sevilla. The two teams clashed in a La Liga fixture on Thursday, April 21.

Xavi Hernandez was looking for a strong reaction from his team after their shocking defeat to relegation-battling Cadiz, their first loss in 2022 in La Liga.

Although it was far from a dominating and flawless performance by the Catalan club, they dug in under tough circumstances to grind out a victory against a very capable side.

It took Barcelona just 10 minutes to find the back of the net. Jordi Alba found Ousmane Dembele in the box who tried to bury the ball at the far post but hit the woodwork.

The ball deflected back into play but was recycled well by Gavi, who crossed it for Ferran Torres in the box. The Spaniard then lobbed the ball to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and the striker headed it well while under pressure from two defenders. It was his ninth La Liga goal in 11 appearances.

For the rest of the game, Barcelona did well to hang on to their one-goal advantage but could not add to their lead when going forward. They took 11 shots throughout the game but only had one on target, which was also the only goal of the game.

However, no credit should be taken away from Marc Andre ter Stegen, who delivered a match-winning performance between the posts for his side. Real Sociedad attempted a total of eight shots, of which five were on target, but none of them were good enough to breach the Barcelona goalie.

Imanol Alguacil will look at this game in hindsight and feel that his side were partly unlucky and partly poor in the final-third, especially their finishing. Both Alexander Sorloth and Alexander Isak had opportunities to level the scores, but their final touches let them down.

The Catalan club's fans heaped praise on the 29-year old star who played a very important role in helping his team secure three points.

Here's what Twitter had to say:

Parth M @PresidentPique Ter Stegen has been massive tonight! Ter Stegen has been massive tonight!

Aryaman Sharma @YaItsAryaman I love you Ter Stegen. A long time since I said that. I love you Ter Stegen. A long time since I said that.

JPeg 👑🇦🇷 @Mathafackzer Ter Stegen THE WALL Ter Stegen THE WALL 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

DDD @ddd_ragnarock @MessiMX30ii This is the old Ter Stegen. He looks much more confident @MessiMX30ii This is the old Ter Stegen. He looks much more confident

Babatunde @BabatundeEsan Ter Stegen has kept us in the match. Ter Stegen has kept us in the match.

MG (fuk football) @Dejong_Goat Ter Stegen YOU BEAUTIFUL MAN Ter Stegen YOU BEAUTIFUL MAN

Niko @nikodaboin Best game I’ve seen from Ter Stegen in years Best game I’ve seen from Ter Stegen in years

Vishak @Vishark_yt #MATS #TerStegen Ter Stegen keeping us in the game, great performance from him #Barca Ter Stegen keeping us in the game, great performance from him #Barca #MATS #TerStegen

Barcelona boss Xavi wary of injuries to his first-choice centre-backs

The Catalans were made to sweat and suffer for the entire duration of the game as the home side mustered great chances to get back into the game.

Xavi's decision to restore Ronald Araujo and Gerard Pique back into the starting XI paid off dividends as the two produced a commanding display at the back.

The Uruguayan was especially impressive as he brilliantly covered up for right-back Dani Alves, who frequently ventured into midfield, leaving the right flank vulnerable. However, neither of Barcelona's centre-backs could last the entire duration of the game. Whether it was fatigue or injury, it will be made clear sooner.

Arajuo was replaced by Eric Garcia in the 55th minute and Pique also had to be withdrawn in the 82nd minute. Xavi will be proud of how his team was able to defend under serious pressure from Real Sociedad and get back to winning ways inspired by ter Stegen's match-winning display.

