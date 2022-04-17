“You have set yourself up to be a hate figure” – Kevin Campbell feels Arsenal star has ‘high estimation of himself’ 

Former Arsenal star Kevin Campbell has given some insight into Granit Xhaka's recent quotes, in which the former Basel star lashed out at disrespect from the fanbase.

Speaking on the Highbury Squad YouTube channel (via HITC), Campbell warned that Xhaka had set himself up, saying:

“It comes as no surprise because Xhaka has a high estimation of himself, he does, a very high estimation of himself, and it was like he was the victim. Listen, anything to do with your family, that abuse, that’s out, we will back him on that one 100%, because that isn’t right.

“That part, I agree with him on that part since day one. But when you play for Arsenal, and you disrespect yourself by reacting to the fans and then you have the audacity to throw the shirt and the captain’s armband down, you have set yourself up to be a hate figure, let’s have it right. Which other players have done that and carried on like they own the place? It’s madness.”

During a game against Crystal Palace back in 2019, Xhaka was substituted and booed by the Gooners after a subpar performance. The then-captain lashed out angrily at the fans, gesticulating at them and seemingly mouthing "Fuck off!", eventually ripping off his shirt and storming out.

Ever since, the star has understandably had a troubled relationship with the Arsenal fans. As he said in his interview, Xhaka nearly left the Emirates Stadium in the transfer window after the event, only making the decision to remain at the last minute.

Arsenal could lose out on Darwin Nunez to Newcastle United: Reports

Benfica striker Darwin Nunez might be on the move to Newcastle, with reports from Football London suggesting they have made a bid of £50 million for him. The prolific South American has caught the eye of clubs across Europe and is expected to make a move this summer.

After a fantastic campaign that has seen him net 24 goals in 24 league appearances, Nunez has established himself as one of the top prospects. It remains to be seen if he’ll join the Magpies or hold on for a bid from a bigger European club, with his list of suitors including Arsenal and Chelsea.

Nevertheless, Newcastle are buoyed by the wealth of their new owners, and Nunez might decide to feature as the centerpiece of the new project. The Uruguayan striker’s future will remain up in the air till the summer when the race for his signature is set to heat up.

