Kevin De Bruyne injury update: Pep Guardiola makes claim regarding the Manchester City star's fitness ahead of key UCL games against Real Madrid

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne is yet to return to training ahead of his team's crucial two-legged UEFA Champions League semi-final fixture against Real Madrid.

Before that, the Cityzens have two home Premier League fixtures to deal with - against West Ham United on May 3 and Leeds United three days later. These two games are by no means insignificant to them.

Manchester City currently have 76 points from 32 matches - just one more than second-placed Arsenal, who have played one more game. Pep Guardiola was asked to address De Bruyne's status in his pre-match presser on Tuesday (May 2).

The Spanish tactician responded, via Manchester Evening News:

"Kevin started to move but hasn't trained with the team."

Asked if the Belgium international will be fit in time to face the Hammers, Guardiola replied:

"We have training again at 4pm and we will see."

De Bruyne reportedly felt some discomfort in his team's 4-1 Premier League win against Arsenal on April 26, where he starred with two goals and an assist. He missed his team's 2-1 league win against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday (April 30) as a result.

The former VfL Wolfsburg playmaker is undoubtedly Manchester City's chief creator in midfield, registering an astounding 27 assists in 42 games across competitions this season. Guardiola will know the importance of having De Bruyne fit and available against Real Madrid.

City will travel to the Santiago Bernabeu on May 9 before returning to the Etihad for the second leg eight days later.

Real Madrid sweating over midfielder's fitness as crucial Manchester City fixtures await

Real Madrid also have a world-class midfielder currently sidelined from action with an injury. Luka Modric apparently injured himself in his team's 4-2 loss against Girona on April 25.

The 37-year-old missed his team's 4-2 La Liga victory against UD Almeria five days later as a result. A recent statement released by the club's official website read:

"Following tests carried out on Luka Modrić by the Real Madrid Medical Services, an injury to the back of his left thigh has been diagnosed. His progress will be monitored."

Modric was left out of his team's matchday squad to face Real Sociedad in the league later today (May 2). Carlo Ancelotti has also admitted that the former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder could be a doubt for his team's Copa del Rey final match against Osasuna on May 6.

Modric, like Kevin De Bruyne, makes his team's midfield tick with accurate and incisive passes. It will be interesting to see if both players will be rested in games before the Champions League semifinals even if they pass fit.

