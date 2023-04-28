List of players Zinedine Zidane wants Real Madrid to sign amid rumors of potential return revealed - Reports

Zinedine Zidane will reportedly want to sign three players, including Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, if he returns to Real Madrid as their head coach.

As per El Nacional, club president Florentino Perez is considering a third spell for 'Zizou' as Los Blancos' coach as Mauricio Pochettino's move to Chelsea seems imminent. Ancelotti's contract expires at the end of next season but he could leave at the end of this term to become Brazil's head coach.

If Zidane is to return to the Santiago Bernabeu, the Frenchman will want to bring in three players to bolster the squad's depth and quality. Among the names is AC Milan's Theo Hernandez as Ferland Mendy continues to lose trust at Real Madrid.

The club wants to sign Hernandez to add quality down the left-hand side, where they have already added Rayo Vallecano's Fran Garcia for next season. Liverpool's Salah is the second name on the list.

The Egypt international is reportedly losing faith in Jurgen Klopp's project at Anfield and wants a change in scenery. The 31-year-old could slot directly down the right flank where Carlo Ancelotti currently trusts Rodrygo Goes and midfielder Federico Valverde.

Last but not least, Zidane would want to sign Stade Rennais forward Amine Gouri as a potential replacement for Karim Benzema. The 35-year-old, despite his brilliance on the pitch, has been plagued with injury problems this season.

Gouri, 23, could be a long-term replacement for the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner. He has registered 12 goals and seven assists in 41 games across competitions this season.

Real Madrid star could miss Copa del Rey final, says Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti has claimed that Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric could miss his team's Copa del Rey final against Osasuna on May 6.

The Croatia international apparently suffered an injury in his team's shock 4-2 La Liga loss against Girona on April 24. He was taken off in the 63rd minute to be replaced by Aurelien Tchouameni.

Speaking to reporters recently, Ancelotti shed light on the former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder's injury situation and said, via TheNews.com:

"He had an injury in the match against Girona and is out of action. It's pending evolution and we don't know if he will be fit for the Copa match. We are hurt and we hope he can recover soon to play in the important matches."

Despite his age, the 37-year-old continues to be an important part of Ancelotti's first-team plans. He has amassed six goals and as many assists in 44 games across competitions this term.

