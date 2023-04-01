Real Madrid have identified two best replacements for Ferland Mendy - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly targeting Valencia's Jose Gaya and Bayer Leverkusen full-back Jeremie Frimpong as replacements for Ferland Mendy this summer.

Despite being contracted at the Santiago Bernabeu until the summer of 2025, the Frenchman is likely to leave at the end of the season. He has supposedly failed to impress the club with his offensive abilities and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have emerged as a potential buyer for him.

However, Les Parisiens could reportedly have to pay the entirety of Mendy's €250 million release clause due to Florentino Perez's reluctance to negotiate with PSG. According to journalist Ramon Alvarez de Mon (h/t Fichajes.net), Gaya and Frimpong are two of their top options to replace the exit-linked Frenchman.

Gaya has impressed the higher-ups at Real Madrid with his skillset on both ends of the pitch. The 27-year-old has been with Valencia throughout his professional career so far but could be an attainable target this summer due to Los Che's apparent financial difficulties.

Los Merengues, meanwhile, have taken a liking to Frimpong for what he brings to the final third of the pitch. The 22-year-old is technically a right-back but has been utilized time and again on the opposite flank.

Real Madrid's Ferland Mendy.

Frimpong has recorded an impressive tally of seven goals and nine assists in 35 games across competitions this season. His deal expires in the summer of 2025 but it remains to be seen if he will be enticed by the chance to join Real Madrid in the summer.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti confirms Brazil interest

Brazil have been on the lookout for a new manager ever since Tite left his role in December following their quarter-final exit at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has been linked with the Selecao job in recent weeks and the Italian tactician has now given his verdict on the matter. He recently told reporters (h/t Football-Italia):

"It is true, Brazil want me to be their international coach and it is a prospect that excites me. Anyone can say what they like, but this is the reality of the situation. I told them I have a contract with Real Madrid and want to respect it. That’s simple. Having said that, nobody can know what the future holds."

Ancelotti's contract at the Santiago Bernabeu expires at the end of the next campaign. Brazilian FA chief Ednaldo Rodrigues recently admitted that the former AC Milan boss is the favorite to take over the managerial helm from interim boss Ramon Menezes.

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Liverpool and other Premier League GW 29 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes