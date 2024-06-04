Kevin De Bruyne opens door to Saudi Arabia move, suggests he wouldn't be able to reject 'incredible amounts of money'

Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne has opened the door to a potential move to Saudi Arabia in the near future. The Belgian admitted that a massive amount of money could tempt him to move on from City, especially now as he enters the latter phase of his career.

It goes without mentioning that the Saudi Pro League have signed a host of top players from different clubs across Europe over the last couple of years. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Karim Benzema and Riyad Mahrez are currently plying their trade in the division and more superstars are expected to join them.

According to Eurosport, the SPL are interested in signing Kevin De Bruyne and are already exploring the possibility of snapping up the Manchester City maestro. When queried on the subject, the Belgian refused to shut the door on a move to the Middle East.

The 32-year-old mentioned the financial aspect and a couple of other factors that could influence him to move there in the near future.

“Saudi? At my age you have to be open to everything. You're talking about incredible amounts of money in the last stage of my career, you have to think about that," he said (via Fabrizio Romano on X).

“For my wife, an exotic adventure is okay. I have to think about my future”, the Belgian added.

It is worth noting that Kevin De Bruyne has just one year left on his contract with Manchester City. According to Transfermarkt, his deal expires in June 2025. Hence, the Cityzens might choose to let him go this summer to recoup some money and avoid losing him as a free agent next year.

Kevin De Bruyne's impressive numbers for Manchester City this season

Despite an early injury, the 32-year-old managed to remain the heartbeat of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side this season, making every moment count with his decisive and mesmerizing displays in the center of the pitch.

Kevin De Bruyne played a remarkable role in the Cityzens' incredible Premier League triumph. His contribution of four goals and 10 assists in 18 games came at a time when his team needed them the most as it helped the Cityzens see off Arsenal and Liverpool in a tight title race.

Overall, the playmaker ended the campaign with six goals and 18 assists in 26 appearances across all competitions. If he ends up leaving this summer, the Premier League giants will have a giant void to fill.