Kevin De Bruyne surprises Manchester City teammates with custom platinum iPhones worth £5,000 in memory of historic treble last season

Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne gifted his teammates 26 custom made iPhones to celebrate City's historic treble win during the 2023-24 season.

The Phones, designed by iDesign Gold, are each worth £5,000. De Bruyne was a key player for Manchester City last term as they won the FA Cup, the Premier League, and the UEFA Champions Trophy. The Belgian made 49 appearances across competitions, scoring 10 goals and providing 31 assists.

De Bruyne has long been working with IDG and speaking on the matter, he said (as per the Daily Mail):

"I’ve been working with IDG for a few years."

Apart from 26 players, Kevin De Bruyne also arranged the gifts for manager Pep Guardiola and owner Sheikh Mansour. IDG CEO Ben Lyons said about the company's unique offerings:

"Our vision is to empower individuals to embrace their individuality, express their unique style and make a bold statement in the digital world which is why we were honoured to work with Kevin."

He added:

"We want to become the number one luxury smart phone accessory brand in the world. We sell custom limited iphones and limited edition iphone cases. We plan to collaborate with the biggest luxury brands in the world to do exclusive drops. The one product every luxury brand don’t sell is a custom iPhone. That’s where we come in."

Kevin De Bruyne's Manchester City started their Premier League campaign in style

Manchester City are looking to become English champions for the fourth time in a row, a feat yet to be achieved.

The Cityzens started their 2023-24 campaign in style.

Kevin De Bruyne and co. got off to a flying start by defeating Burnley in their opening game. Last season's history maker Erling Haaland scored a brace while Rodri netted the third.

City will return to action on August 16 as they play Sevilla in the final of the UEFA Super Cup. The club have the chance to win the competition for the first time in their history.