“He is not superhuman” – Kevin Phillips claims Jurgen Klopp will rest key Liverpool player for Benfica clash 

Former Premier League striker Kevin Phillips believes Jurgen Klopp may rest Mohamed Salah for Liverpool's UEFA Champions League encounter with Benfica.

The Egyptian star has played a lot of minutes this season, boasting 28 goals in 37 appearances across all competitions for the Anfield side.

He also played during the international break last week. In a World Cup qualifier, Senegal took Egypt to penalties before Salah missed his spot-kick as his side failed to make it to the big event in Qatar later this year.

Phillips believes Klopp may look to rest the forward with a huge game on Sunday on the horizon against their title rivals Manchester City.

He told Football Insider:

“There is every chance that he’s rested. I can see that happening, to be honest. When you look at his exertions this season, the African Cup of Nations, the World Cup qualifiers, and the travelling that comes with that, it can take its toll."

Phillips believes the amount of games that Salah is racking up may be leading to Liverpool's star man tiring.

He continued:

“He has so much pressure on his shoulders. He is not superhuman. Maybe a little bit of fatigue is setting in."

He then touched on the massive clash with Manchester City on Sunday for which Salah needs to be at his best, as it would have implications for the EPL title race.

Phillips concluded:

“We all know Salah, he wants to play and will given the option. Sometimes you have to take the decision out of his hands. I’m sure Klopp and the sports science department are monitoring that. Both the games Liverpool have this week are huge but they need to beat City at the weekend. I would keep him fresh for that one.”

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch STAT: Mo Salah will tonight look to extend his current club record of scoring in eight consecutive European away games – the Egyptian has netted 12 times in his last 13 UCL appearances.



STAT: Mo Salah will tonight look to extend his current club record of scoring in eight consecutive European away games – the Egyptian has netted 12 times in his last 13 UCL appearances. #awlive [lfc] 📊 STAT: Mo Salah will tonight look to extend his current club record of scoring in eight consecutive European away games – the Egyptian has netted 12 times in his last 13 UCL appearances. #awlive [lfc]https://t.co/xXolojHzG8

Liverpool can defeat Benfica without Mohamed Salah

The Reds won the Champions League in 2019

The Primeira Liga side are no trumps. They are a credible threat having eliminated the much-fancied Ajax in the Round of 16.

With Darwin Nunez in sensational form having scored 21 goals in 23 league games, they could spring a surprise.

But Klopp's men have a huge number of attacking options at their disposal, even with Salah not in the side.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "They've actually got players now that can come into those positions."



Danny Higginbotham is asked whether Sadio Mane's Senegal knocking out Mo Salah's Egypt, will play a part in Klopp's team selection for Liverpool's upcoming game 🗣 "They've actually got players now that can come into those positions."Danny Higginbotham is asked whether Sadio Mane's Senegal knocking out Mo Salah's Egypt, will play a part in Klopp's team selection for Liverpool's upcoming game https://t.co/Z6nFi2HZzW

The likes of Roberto Firmino and Divock Origi can easily come in and replace the Egyptian should Klopp follow his prediction and rest the forward.

Liverpool are one of the tournament favorites alongside City but cannot afford to slip-up. Their squad, however, is so incredibly full of depth that, perhaps, resting Salah would be beneficial with the huge game at the weekend against Pep Guardiola's side coming up.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat