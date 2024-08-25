Kevin Pietersen aims dig at Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag after Chelsea's 6-2 win over Wolves

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen has taken aim at Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag following Chelsea's rousing 6-2 Premier League win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday (August 25).

Nicolas Jackoson opened the scoring after two minutes, and Cole Palmer restored the Blues' advantage with a fabulous effort on the cusp of half-time. After Wolves had made it 2-2 before the break, Enzo Maresca's side bossed proceedings.

Nodi Madueke starred with his first senior hat-trick - with all three goals assisted by Palmer - before Joao Felix added a sixth. It marked Maresca's first league win with the Blues, having lost 2-0 at home to Manchester City in their opener.

Meanwhile, United had opened their campaign with a 1-0 home win over Fulham before conceding a stoppage-time winner at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday (August 24) in a 2-1 defeat.

Pietersen tweeted after the Blues' huge victory:

"Has @ChelseaFC stopped scoring yet? Does Ten Hag want to borrow a couple of our goals?"

The Red Devils fell behind to a Danny Welbeck strike in the 32nd minute before Amad Diallo hauled them back to level terms at the hour mark.

However, after Alejandro Garnacho's potential winner was ruled out for offside in the build-up, Joao Pedro rubbed insult to injury with a headed winner in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

What's next for Chelsea and Manchester United?

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Chelsea started off their Enzo Maresca era with a 2-0 home loss to four-time defending champions Manchester City, with Erling Haaland and former Blues man Mateo Kovacic scoring either side of the break.

However, they beat Servette 2-0 in the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League play-off first leg at home in midweek before thumping West Ham United on the road. They next take on Servette away in the return leg on Thursday (August 29).

Meanwhile, Manchester United have had a rough start to the season. They lost 7-6 on penalties to Manchester City in the FA Community Shield, squandering a late lead in regulation time and a 3-1 lead in the ensuing shootout.

Erik ten Hag's side bounced back to winning ways with a hard-fought 1-0 home win over Fulham in their Premier League opener but slumped to a surprise defeat at Brighton despite dominating proceedings, especially in the second half.

Things don't get any easier for the Red Devils, as they next entertain their arch-rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on September 1.

