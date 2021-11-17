Key Arsenal star an injury doubt for Premier League clash against Liverpool 

Arsenal are closely monitoring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s fitness ahead of their Premier League meeting with Liverpool this weekend. Mikel Arteta’s Gunners went into the international break in fantastic form, sitting just one place and two points behind Jurgen Klopp’s Reds in the Premier League table.

Arsenal captain Aubameyang has been in decent form for Arsenal this season, contributing four goals and one assist in his last eight Premier League games. He also bagged a hat-trick against West Brom in the Carabao Cup second round.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored



🥇 Burnley - 8 goals

🥈 𝗧𝗼𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗻𝗵𝗮𝗺 - 𝟳 𝗴𝗼𝗮𝗹𝘀 @BetVictor 🆚 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's favourite Premier League opponent in terms of goals scored🥇 Burnley - 8 goals🥈 𝗧𝗼𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗻𝗵𝗮𝗺 - 𝟳 𝗴𝗼𝗮𝗹𝘀 @BetVictor 🆚 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's favourite Premier League opponent in terms of goals scored🥇 Burnley - 8 goals🥈 𝗧𝗼𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗻𝗵𝗮𝗺 - 𝟳 𝗴𝗼𝗮𝗹𝘀 https://t.co/IFfo4SfaKJ

However, the ace striker missed out on Gabon’s World Cup qualifier against Egypt on Tuesday after picking up a calf strain in the game against Libya four days earlier. He featured in the full 90 minutes of his nation’s 1-0 win over Libya on Friday night, netting the solitary goal from the penalty spot.

He was seen jumping around with his teammates after the game on Instagram Live, but couldn’t feature in the following match. Arteta recently said Aubameyang “has shown key improvements in his game” this season, and he would be a huge miss for Arsenal against Liverpool.

The Gunners faithful will have to wait with their fingers crossed for good news on his fitness in the next few days. They'll also hope that Gabriel Martinelli will be able to fill the Gabon international's boots if he misses the Liverpool game.

Liverpool could be without seven first-team players for Premier League clash against Arsenal

Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier League

Jurgen Klopp may be forced to take on the Gunners without as many as seven first-team players when Arsenal meet Liverpool at Anfield.

Left-back Andy Robertson is a major doubt for the Reds after being forced off during Scotland's game against Denmark on Monday. Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane were also injured on international duty. Roberto Firmino and Harvey Elliott are already injured and won't be returning to action for some time. Finally, James Milner and Naby Keita may not be fit enough to play in the Premier League this weekend

Arsenal have it easier than Liverpool in the injury department. The Gunners are set to make the trip to Anfield without Sead Kolasinac, Granit Xhaka and, possibly, Thomas Partey.

