Key Manchester City duo miss first team training ahead of top of the table clash against Arsenal

Manchester City duo Kyle Walker and John Stones missed the club's training session on March 28 ahead of their top-of-the-table Premier League clash against Arsenal on Sunday, March 31.

Walker picked up a hamstring issue against Brazil and Stones suffered an adductor injury against Belgium while playing for England in the recent international break. Both players' inclusion in Pep Guardiola's upcoming matchday squad is now doubtful.

Walker has been an important player for City this season, having featured in 38 games across all competitions. Stones was dealing with a hip injury at the beginning of the season, which has limited him to only 22 appearances across all competitions.

In more positive news for City fans, however, Ederson was spotted in training just two-and-a-half weeks after hurting his thigh and conceding a penalty to Liverpool during their 1-1 draw on March 10.

Kevin de Bruyne, who has been battling a groin injury, and defender Manuel Akanji, who hurt himself on international duty with Switzerland, also participated in the session. Winger Jack Grealish was also spotted, having already featured in the squad for their FA Cup quarterfinal against Newcastle United on March 16.

Manchester City (63 points) sit just one point below Arsenal (64 points) and Liverpool (64 points), who are tied at the top of the table. They are also faced with the mammoth task of taking on European giants Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

Manchester City sporting director Txiki Begiristain identifies next John Stones for the club - Reports

Manchester City sporting director Txiki Begiristain has reportedly identified the player that could become the next John Stones for the club - Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite.

Branthwaite has been highly impressive in a below-par Everton side this season. He has helped the Toffees keep 10 clean sheets in 31 games across all competitions, attracting interest from top English clubs like Manchester City and Manchester United.

Due to his connections with Everton and the similarities in play-style, Begiristain reportedly believes Branthwaite could be the next John Stones. Stones spent three seasons at Everton before his move to City, making 95 appearances for the Merseysiders.

According to City insider Tolmie's Hairdoo on X, the reigning Premier League champions have asked to be kept informed if Everton are forced to consider selling the Englishman.

According to reports, Everton are expected to demand around £75 million for Branthwaite's services this summer. With centre-back a position of importance for City in the upcoming transfer window, a move to the Etihad for Branthwaite could be on the horizon.