Key Real Madrid star considered injury doubt for first leg of UCL Q/F clash against Arsenal: Reports

According to Relevo, Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy is a major doubt for Los Blancos' UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg against Arsenal. The Frenchman is dealing with a muscle injury and has missed his side's last three games.

Mendy has been an important part of the Real Madrid squad since he arrived at the club in 2019 from Olympique Lyon for a reported €48 million. He has scored six times and provided nine assists in 200 appearances for Los Blancos.

In his absence, the Spanish giants will likely turn to Spaniard Fran Garcia for their clash against Arsenal at the Emirates on Tuesday, April 8. The other options available to manager Carlo Ancelotti are Eduardo Camavinga, who started at left-back in their Copa del Rey semifinal second leg against Real Sociedad, and David Alaba.

Arsenal legend laments defender's injury ahead of Real Madrid clash

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has expressed concern about the injury setback Brazilian centre-back Gabriel Maghales suffered ahead of the Gunners' UEFA Champions League quarterfinal against Los Blancos. Gabriel has formed a brilliant partnership with William Saliba in central defense and will be a big miss for the crucial clash.

Gabriel injured his hamstring during the Gunners' 2-1 win over Fulham in the Premier League on Wednesday, April 2. Reacting to the defender's setback, Wright told Premier League Productions (via Football 365):

“It’s a massive miss. It’s just as big in respects of what Saka does for us (Arsenal) going forward, then Gabriel going the other way, set-pieces, leadership, warrior that we need. I think whatever you say, the drop-off from Gabriel, I don’t know how fit Calafiori is at the moment, but when you’re looking at someone going that quick and pulling up like that, that’s not two weeks, that a month, that’s six weeks, you can see it there, he knows himself."

"The thing is, I know we’re jumping ahead and speaking about Real Madrid because it is a massive game, it is the big game of the season for us."

Wright concluded:

“Without Gabi Magalhaes in that game you’re looking at Kiwior even today [against Fulham], there’s a couple of positional moves that you just cannot afford to do when you play against Real Madrid. They are looking for any chink in the armour to exploit, so you need people who are absolutely bang on it, to be able to keep Real Madrid to no goals at home. If Gabi Magalhaes was there I would feel more confident about that.”

Before the clash against Real Madrid, the Gunners will face Everton in the Premier League on Saturday, April 5. Los Blancos, meanwhile, will face Valencia in LaLiga on the same day.

