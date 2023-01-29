Key reason why Lionel Messi will not leave PSG revealed by Guillem Balague

Spanish journalist Guillem Balague has highlighted the key reason why Lionel Messi is unlikely to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer.

As reported by El Futbolero, the reliable transfer expert believes that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is set to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes due to one main reason.

Guillem Balague has claimed that Lionel Messi and his family are extremely happy in the French capital Paris.

As per the Spanish journalist, the PSG superstar, his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and their children have settled well in the city.

Messi also shares a solid bond with the PSG hierarchy as per Balague, which was not the case with him at Barcelona in the latter stages of his stint at Camp Nou.

Balague has also insisted that Messi is now fully focused on winning the Champions League with the French champions.

Lionel Messi has been impressive for Paris Saint-Germain this season following an underwhelming debut season at the club.

The Argentina international has his contract at the Parc des Princes expiring this summer and has been linked with Barcelona and Inter Miami on a free transfer.

Various reports have claimed that Messi has verbally agreed to an extension with Paris Saint-Germain already, but it has not been officially announced yet.

Lionel Messi ended his 21-year association with Barcelona in the summer of 2021 with his contract expiring at Camp Nou.

He joined PSG on a free transfer but did not enjoy a particularly impressive debut season at the French capital club.

The Argentine superstar scored 11 goals and provided 15 assists in 34 games across competitions last time out.

However, he has managed to rediscover his best form this campaign under Christophe Galtier, having scored 13 goals and provided 14 assists in 21 games across competitions.

Messi achieved his lifelong dream of winning the FIFA World Cup as he lifted the trophy last month in Qatar.

The Argentine superstar won the Golden Ball for his exploits in Qatar, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in seven games.

Kieran Trippier explains why PSG superstar Lionel Messi is 'the best player' that he has played against

Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier has named Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi as the toughest player he has played against.

The Newcastle right-back pointed out how difficult it is to dispossess the forward as a defender. He told GOAL:

"The best player that I played against is Messi, of course. He's a magician on the pitch, you just can't get the ball off him."

