"Kick out Laporta", "People in Barcelona did not support him" - PSG superstar Lionel Messi's brother sets off on astonishing rant

Lionel Messi's brother Matias has taken shots at Barcelona and hinted that the Argentine would not return to the club. He claimed that there will need to be a lot of changes at the club for the move to happen, including the removal of club president Joan Laporta.

Barcelona are looking to bring Messi back to the club with his contract at PSG expiring at the end of the season. The Ligue1 side have the option to extend their deal by another season and are in contract talks as well with the FIFA World Cup winner.

Reshad Rahman @ReshadRahman_ Matias Messi [Leo’s brother] on @twitch: “I have a SPORT clip that says ‘Messi should return to Barcelona’ and I said “hahahaha, we are not going back to Barcelona, and if we do, we are going to do a good cleaning. Among them, kick out Joan Laporta” #FCB Matias Messi [Leo’s brother] on @twitch: “I have a SPORT clip that says ‘Messi should return to Barcelona’ and I said “hahahaha, we are not going back to Barcelona, and if we do, we are going to do a good cleaning. Among them, kick out Joan Laporta” @martinminan_ ❗️Matias Messi [Leo’s brother] on @twitch: “I have a SPORT clip that says ‘Messi should return to Barcelona’ and I said “hahahaha, we are not going back to Barcelona, and if we do, we are going to do a good cleaning. Among them, kick out Joan Laporta” @martinminan_ #FCB 🇦🇷

A video circulating on social media today shows Matias talking about Messi possibly moving back to Barcelona in the summer. The brother of the PSG star has hinted that the chances are slim and could only happen if a lot of changes take place at the club, including Laporta being removed from the presidency.

The clip from Twitch sees him taking shots at fans in Catalonia as well:

"I have a SPORT clip that says 'Messi should return to Barcelona' and I said 'hahahaha, we are not going back to Barcelona', and if we do, we are going to do a good cleaning. Among them, kick out Joan Laporta. People [in Barcelona] did not support him. They should have gone out for a protest or something. Let Laporta leave and Messi stay. The Spanish are traitors. I'm telling this because I want it to come out of our guts."

Martín @martinminan_ Esto lo dijo en el directo del sobrino de Messi, Tomi en Twitch [Labajada10] al minuto 34 (más o menos).



Aquí les dejo el clip entero Esto lo dijo en el directo del sobrino de Messi, Tomi en Twitch [Labajada10] al minuto 34 (más o menos).Aquí les dejo el clip entero 📌Esto lo dijo en el directo del sobrino de Messi, Tomi en Twitch [Labajada10] al minuto 34 (más o menos).Aquí les dejo el clip entero👇 https://t.co/VmPZX9tBTQ

Joan Laporta wants to bring Lionel Messi back to Barcelona

Joan Laporta has publicly admitted that he wants to bring Lionel Messi back to Barcelona. He spoke to CBS Sports last summer and confirmed that the club will do its best to re-sign the PSG star when the season ends:

"We have a moral debt to Leo. The end of Leo at Barcelona was not the best. It was a difficult time. We had to take a decision and put the club above the best player in our history. But I think we have to work now to have Messi end his career back wearing the shirt of Barcelona being applauded on every field that he plays. We will do our best to give him the ending he deserves."

Xavi has also confirmed his intentions to work with Lionel Messi at Camp Nou, but wanted to wait for the club to make a decision.

Poll : 0 votes