“Kick out the Nations League” – Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp offers honest advice to UEFA about making ‘more money’ 

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has called for UEFA to abandon the Nations League. The Reds are set to play 63 games this season, having reached the finals of every competition they have participated in, including the upcoming Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday, 28 May.

Following the conclusion of the club season, the Nations League will take place, with many countries competing in four international games within the span of 10 days.

SuperSport 🏆 @SuperSportTV trophies in the cabinet, who gets their 11th this weekend? Thomas Tuchel and Jurgen Klopp each havetrophies in the cabinet, who gets their 11th this weekend? Thomas Tuchel and Jurgen Klopp each have 🔟 trophies in the cabinet, who gets their 11th this weekend? https://t.co/05o0MVvKyF

Klopp also commented on the impending changes to the Champions League. UEFA announced this week that clubs will play eight group stage games rather than six from the 2024-25 season.

The Liverpool manager believes this move is nothing more than a cash grab by the governing body. Ahead of this weekend's FA Cup final against Chelsea, Klopp said at the pre-match press conference (as quoted by The Liverpool Echo):

"More games is always a bad idea. I've spoken a lot about that. Obviously, nobody is interested, so... That's OK, I had no time to get the details I heard a bit about it but no time to really form an opinion."

Klopp later added:

"I would prefer UEFA took more money from the Champions League final and kick out the Nations League. That is my personal opinion."

The former Borussia Dortmund boss also claims he has been in communication with UEFA president Aleksandr Ceferin, with Klopp claiming:

"He spoke to me over text. I said what I said, should be more for fans. 93% of the money goes to clubs... I replied and said OK, I cannot be perfectly prepared for these things but I have an opinion. I didn't know enough about it."

Neil Jones @neiljonesgoal



"It's fine. I said that the reason I am not in a great mood with UEFA is the Nations League. One of the most ridiculous ideas I ever heard."



#LFC #UCL Klopp confirms UEFA president Alexander Ceferin texted him to discuss Champions League final ticket allocation."It's fine. I said that the reason I am not in a great mood with UEFA is the Nations League. One of the most ridiculous ideas I ever heard." Klopp confirms UEFA president Alexander Ceferin texted him to discuss Champions League final ticket allocation."It's fine. I said that the reason I am not in a great mood with UEFA is the Nations League. One of the most ridiculous ideas I ever heard."#LFC #UCL

Klopp comments on competing for multiple trophies with Liverpool

The Reds are aiming for their first FA Cup victory since 2006 when they take on Chelsea in a repeat of this season's League Cup final. Liverpool won the clash on penalties but Klopp admitted that his squad weren't able to fully celebrate their victory. He stated:

"We couldn't celebrate the Carabao because we played three days later. If we win FA it's the same, three days v Southampton. We had a parade with Dortmund. It was big. Now, we play Southampton instead of a possible parade. If you cannot enjoy this season until now, I can't help you."

The 54-year-old added:

"When you go for three or four trophies, it's clear you get it or you don't. It's a busy season but it will never happen that the FA Cup is just a normal game. It's a special game and, for some, the biggest in their career. We want to enjoy it and deliver for our people."

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



Jurgen Klopp talks about what it would mean for Liverpool to win the FA Cup "I'm pretty sure a lot of people around the world will watch this game"Jurgen Klopp talks about what it would mean for Liverpool to win the FA Cup "I'm pretty sure a lot of people around the world will watch this game" 🔴 Jurgen Klopp talks about what it would mean for Liverpool to win the FA Cup 🏆 https://t.co/60pEtSZUPg

Edited by Ritwik Kumar