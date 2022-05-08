"Kicks the ball like nobody else" - Lee Dixon wowed by what Liverpool superstar did against Tottenham 

Former Arsenal defender Lee Dixon hailed midfielder Thiago Alcantara's performance in Liverpool's 1-1 Premier League draw against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Alcantara was one of the few shining lights for the Reds as they dropped vital points in the title race. The Spanish midfielder created ample chances, thanks to his great vision and passing ability. The 31-year-old was credited with the assist for Luis Diaz's deflected equaliser in the second half.

Dixon praised Alcantara for his passing, labelling the Spaniard as one of the finest players on the pitch. The 58-year-old said on NBC Sports (via HITC):

“Said it before. I’ll say it again. This bloke, with the 6 on the back, kicks the ball like nobody else on the pitch. Just look at the delivery on it. It’s absolutely wonderful to watch. He’s just a master at passing.”

Alcantara has been injury-prone since his £20 million move from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2020. However, when he has been fit, he has delivered top performannces. The 31-year-old midfielder has become one of the most important players under manager Jurgen Klopp this season.

He has made 34 appearances this season, contributing two goals and four assists across competitions. The Spaniard has formed a formidable midfield partnership alongside Fabinho and club captain Jordan Henderson.

• 2 clearances Thiago vs Spurs• 90/99 (91%) passes (1st in game)• 3 chances created (=1st)• 1 assist• 118 touches (2nd)• 11/12 long balls (1st)• 3 shots• 1/1 aerial duel• 2/4 tackles• 2 clearances https://t.co/G10ybjxv9A

Liverpool could trail Manchester City by three points this weekend

Following their draw against Spurs, Liverpool have moved atop the Premier League standings, albeit on goal difference, having played a game more. City will go three clear at the top with three games to go if they beat Newcastle United on Sunday.

City will also be determined to win the Premier League title after their spectacular implosion against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League semifinals. They led by two goals going into the final minute of regulation time in the second. Madrid, though, turned the tie on its head with three late goals, including an extra-time winner from the spot.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have won the Carabao Cup earlier this year. They are also in the FA Cup (Chelsea, May 14) and UEFA Champions League (Real Madrid, May 28) finals.

