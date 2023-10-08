Kieran Gibbs urges Mikel Arteta to start 28-year-old Arsenal star against Manchester City

Ex-Arsenal defender Kieran Gibbs has urged Gunners boss Mikel Arteta to hand a start to Leandro Trossard in their Premier League home match against Manchester City on Sunday (October 8).

The Gunners, who finished second behind Manchester City in the Premier League table past season, are currently in the midst of an injury headache. They are likely to be without Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli's respective services against the defending champions.

While Saka suffered a hamstring pull during his side's 2-1 defeat to RC Lens in the UEFA Champions League earlier this month, Martinelli has been out for over three weeks. The latter also picked up a hamstring issue in the Gunners' 1-0 win against Everton last month.

Speaking to ESPN FC, Gibbs claimed that Trossard should start in Arsenal's game against Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium. He said:

"Trossard definitely has to start for me in this game."

Trossard, who scored the decisive goal in his team's victory over Everton, recently returned from a short injury spell. He recovered from a hamstring strain and played for 70 minutes in past week's loss at Lens.

A right-footed versatile attacker, the 28-year-old Belgian has been in good form so far this season. He has scored three goals and provided one assist in six matches across all competitions, starting just thrice.

Paul Merson predicts outcome of PL fixture between Arsenal & visitors Manchester City

In his column for Sportskeeda, Gunners legend Paul Merson predicted a 1-1 draw between his former team and Manchester City. He wrote:

"Arsenal got an opening in the title race last week, and they'll need to make the most of it. You've got to make hay while the sun shines with this City team. If City are held to a draw here, they'll have picked up only one point in their last two games. It also offers Liverpool and Tottenham a chance to fight for the Premier League title."

Sharing further thoughts on the Premier League clash, Merson added:

"I don't think Arsenal need to win this game, but they need to make sure they don't lose. If they get beat here, it's déjà vu – they lost both their games against Manchester City last season. It's going to be a very cagey match, and I think it'll end in a draw."

Arsenal, who are third in the Premier League standings with 17 points from seven matches, lost both of their games against the Cityzens last season. They are yet to taste a league defeat in the ongoing term.

Manchester City, however, have an upper-hand over Mikel Arteta's side in terms of head-to-head statistics. They have beaten their upcoming opponents in all of their last 12 league meetings, scoring 33 goals.