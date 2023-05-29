Kieran Trippier spotted with blonde woman in karaoke bar during Newcastle United celebrations

After Newcastle United secured their qualification for the UEFA Champions League, Kieran Trippier hit a karaoke bar along with his teammates. He was spotted with a blonde woman there.

It seems like Trippier enjoyed his free time. One onlooker told The Sun that the footballer and his friends let their hair down and celebrated very vigorously.

Kieran Trippier made 46 appearances for Newcastle this season, scoring one goal and providing 10 assists across competitions.

Kieran Trippier was stunned by Newcastle's progress

Newcastle United had an unbelievable campaign under Eddie Howe this season. They finished fourth in the league, qualifying for next season's UEFA Champions League.

Few would have predicted them to do so well last month. Kieran Trippier recently spoke about how big the Toons are as a club. Speaking to the media last month, Trippier said (via Metro):

“Even when I signed, Newcastle were still not in a good moment and I didn’t think we would progress so fast. I hold no regrets about signing for the club because I believed in the decision when I made it and I never look back. But you don't realise how big Newcastle are unless you play for them."

He added:

“I am always trying to get into people's ears to tell them how good the support is. The fans pay their well earned money to come and watch us and we all take time to appreciate their backing. They went through a tough few years and it’s great that they have started to believe again.”

The Magpies' entry in the UEFA Champions League is massive for the fans. Eddie Howe can be expected to bolster his team's forces. Fans will keep a keen eye on how they fare in the European competition next season.

Trippier is expected to be an important part of the Newcastle side next season. While his latest off-field activities have garnered attention, his contributions on the pitch can't be overlooked.

