"Kill someone, maybe?" - Guardiola responds when asked how teams should play against a low block after Man City's draw against Arsenal

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has offered an amusing response when asked for a solution to Arsenal's low block in their Premier League encounter on Sunday, March 31.

The Gunners locked horns with the Cityzens in an extremely crucial top-of-the-table clash at the Etihad. Neither side could break the deadlock as the match ended in a goalless draw.

Before the fixture, Arsenal were in extraordinary goalscoring form in the English top tier this calendar year, scoring 33 goals in eight games. However, the Gunners were underwhelming in attack against the reigning English champions, with Mikel Arteta opting for a more defensive setup.

Arsenal registered an xG (expected goals) of 0.68 and had two shots on target, maintaining just 28% possession of the ball.

In his post-match press conference, Guardiola was asked what an ideal solution would be to such low blocks. The Spanish manager humorously replied (via Fabrizio Romano on X):

“Kill someone, maybe?”

Arsenal have dropped down to second in the Premier League table following the draw. The north Londoners are two points behind league leaders Liverpool, who beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 at Anfield in their fixture this weekend.

Manchester City have moved to third in the standings and are now three points behind the top.

Mikel Arteta offers injury update on Bukayo Saka after Arsenal's goalless draw against Man City

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Bukayo Saka didn't suffer a serious injury against Manchester City, saying that the England international was taken off due to fatigue.

Saka was a doubt for the fixture to begin with after pulling out of international duty with an injury but he featured in the starting XI. After 78 minutes against City, the 22-year-old was replaced by Gabriel Martinelli and was seen limping off the pitch, causing worry among Arsenal fans.

After the game, Arteta offered a fitness update on Saka, saying (via Fabrizio Romano on X):

“He just went out today with fatigue, nothing serious”.

Saka has been in excellent form for the Gunners in England and in Europe this season. The winger has scored 13 goals and provided eight assists in 28 Premier League starts this term, topping the leaderboards in both respects. He has also registered three goals and four assists in seven UEFA Champions League appearances.

The Gunners will next face Luton Town at the Emirates on Wednesday night, April 3.