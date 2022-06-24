“Killing football”, “This league is finished” – Rival fans react as Manchester City close in on ‘great signing’

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City are reportedly close to sealing the signature of England and Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano tweeted earlier today (June 24) that the Citizens will pay £42 million for Phillips' services. The fee could rise to £50 million with the inclusion of add-ons. Romano's tweet read:

"Kalvin Phillips has already reached an agreement with Manchester City on personal terms - as he turned down other clubs to work under Pep. Here we go. Man City will pay £42m, overall deal close to £50m with add-ons. Leeds have accepted, as @David_Ornstein reported."

The deep-lying midfielder will be City's third major arrival ahead of the 2022-23 season. They sealed a deal for Julian Alvarez in January and then signed Norwegian prodigy Erling Haaland earlier this summer.

Manchester City, who have won four of the last five Premier League titles, seem to be further strengthening the squad in the ongoing window. Football fans have largely reacted negatively to the club potentially adding another top-quality player in Phillips to their squad.

One fan wrote:

"Oil clubs are killing football."

The Citizens already have Spanish midfielder Rodri to play in holding midfield, which could see Phillips play as his back-up. A fan referred to the same and tweeted:

"So much for a backup, this league is finished."

One Twitter user noted that City are 'ruining' the Premier League but lauded them on a 'great signing':

"Man city ruining the prem but fair play to another great signing for them."

Here are some more reactions to the latest transfer update involving Manchester City:

C.⚜️ @_CRutd @David_Ornstein @TheAthleticUK We are mudded, how can they sign Harland and Phillips before we even do ONE deal. @David_Ornstein @TheAthleticUK We are mudded, how can they sign Harland and Phillips before we even do ONE deal.

Manchester City target Kalvin Phillips has been excellent for Leeds United

Phillips rose through the ranks at Leeds before transitioning into their first team back in 2015. The 26-year-old was particularly excellent under former manager Marcelo Bielsa.

Phillips played a key role in Bielsa's 2018-19 Leeds side that won the EFL Championship. The Englishman started 42 of their 46 league matches and contributed a goal and three assists as the side secured promotion to the Premier League.

Overall, Phillips has played 233 times for the Peacocks, netting 13 goals and providing as many assists. Phillips has 23 caps for England and was a vital cog in the Three Lions side that finished as runners-up at UEFA EURO 2020 last summer.

