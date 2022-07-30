“Killing me”, “Poor lad ain’t ready” – Manchester United fans label one player as ‘hard to watch’ during 1-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid

Manchester United fans have expressed their disappointment on social media after witnessing Swedish forward Anthony Elanga's performance against Atletico Madrid in their penultimate friendly game of the summer.

The Red Devils enjoyed more possession than Atletico and registered four shots on target but were unable to find a way past goalkeeper Jan Oblak. Portuguese forward Joao Felix scored the only goal of the game late in the second half to give Diego Simeone's side a 1-0 victory.

Following Erik ten Hag his first loss as the Red Devils' manager, Anthony Elanga received heavy criticism from a number of fans for his performance against the La Liga club.

The 20-year-old has endured a fairly quiet pre-season compared to the likes of Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho, and Marcus Rashford, who seem to be in peak form ahead. Ten Hag's side will be heavily dependent on the youngster as he is expected to have a more prominent role in the first team next season.

"Malacia the only standout player from that half, Elanga is killing me how did Ralph made him a starting player for us I will never understand."

"We need better back up than Elanga. Poor lad ain't ready yet."

ًEllis. @EIIisV3 Daniel James was better than Elanga. Daniel James was better than Elanga.

UnitedMuppetiers @Muppetiers Elanga ball control is extraordinarily bad. Hard to watch. Elanga ball control is extraordinarily bad. Hard to watch.

Trey @UTDTrey So if anything happens to Jadon Sancho I have to watch Anthony Elanga. @ManUtd please So if anything happens to Jadon Sancho I have to watch Anthony Elanga. @ManUtd please

ًEllis. @EIIisV3 This just goes to show how badly we need another winger. One injury to Sancho or Rashford and we’ve got to endure Elanga trying to play football. This just goes to show how badly we need another winger. One injury to Sancho or Rashford and we’ve got to endure Elanga trying to play football.

🎟️ @SackOIe Malacia the only standout player from that half, Elanga is kiIIing me how did Ralph made him a starting player for us I will never understand… Malacia the only standout player from that half, Elanga is kiIIing me how did Ralph made him a starting player for us I will never understand…

MalikUTD 🤿 @NutmegsznV2L People said no to Ziyech when we have Elanga starting. Now you know. People said no to Ziyech when we have Elanga starting. Now you know.

Anthony Elanga rose through the youth ranks at Manchester United before making his debut for the club during the 2020-21 campaign. He became a key member of the club's first team under Ralf Rangnick during the second half of last season. The 20-year-old scored three goals in 27 games in all competitions.

Manchester United need to sign a top-quality forward

Manchester United have bolstered their midfield options by signing Christian Eriksen and their defense by signing Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro. However, the Red Devils are yet to sign a forward this summer despite Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, and Edinson Cavani leaving the club. The trio exited Old Trafford following the expiration of their contracts last month.

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, and Jadon Sancho have been in impressive form during the club's pre-season tour. However, Erik ten Hag lacks adequate backup for the trio.

Cristiano Ronaldo appears to be keen to secure a move to play for a club that can offer him Champions League football next season as per The Athletic.

Anthony Elanga lacks the experience and goal-scoring ability to be a regular starter for the 13-time Premier League champions. The Red Devils must, therefore, sign a top-quality attack before the close of the transfer window on September 1.

