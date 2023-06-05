“Killing myself”, “Jersey like Championship league” – Chelsea fans in disbelief as leaked image of ‘terrible’ new kit surfaces 

Chelsea fans are clawing their eyes out at the sight of their leaked new home shirt for the 2023-24 campaign.

The Blues are yet to officially release their new home kit for next season but Footy Headlines has leaked the supposed shirt. It is mostly their traditional blue color with white and navy sleeve cuffs and white panels on the upper waist.

The shirt harbors comparisons to their 2012-13 kit due to its use of gold on the Nike tick and club logo. That was used in the campaign in which they played as Champions League winners.

Chelsea's new kit is made by Nike but the images do not display a front-of-shirt sponsor. That is because they are set to replace 'Three' the British telecommunications and internet service provider that has served as their sponsor.

The Blues will hope to show vast improvement from this past season when donning this new kit. They finished lowly in 12th in the Premier League and trophyless. There has been an abundance of talent that has come into the squad over the past two transfer windows that will be looking to impress in the new jersey at Stamford Bridge.

However, Chelsea fans are less than impressed by the shirt with one fan tweeting:

"Killing myself."

Another fan thinks its a shirt worthy of an EFL Championship side:

"A jersey like championship league."

Another fan added that although they didn't like how it looked in the leaked pictures, it will look better on the players:

"It looks terrible here but im sure it will look great on the players and in better pictures."

Here's how Twitter reacted to the pictures of the west Londoners' supposed new home shirt:

Inter Milan interested in Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah

Chalobah is on Inter's radar.

Inter Milan are reportedly showing an interest in signing Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah this summer. According to Football Insider, the Champions League finalists have contacted the west London outfit to register their interest.

Chalobah is believed to be keen to hold talks with Inter and his future has been uncertain at Stamford Bridge. The English center-back has failed to nail down a place in the Blues' starting lineup. He started 24 of 34 games across competitions, helping his side keep nine clean sheets.

The Nerrazzurri have been keeping tabs on Chalobah's situation all season but could miss out to Brighton & Hove Albion. Mauricio Pochettino's side may look to use the defender in a deal that sees them sign Moises Caicedo.

