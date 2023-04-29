“Killing his talent”, “Someone tell the old man” – Real Madrid fans furious with Ancelotti for decision involving one player for Almeria clash

Real Madrid supporters are up in arms over Carlo Ancelotti's continued decision to deploy Eduardo Camavinga as a full-back rather than in his natural midfield role. Ahead of the upcoming clash against Almeria on Saturday, the Frenchman has been picked as the left-back, and the Santiago Bernabeu faithful are not pleased.

Camavinga has been a reliable asset for Los Blancos this season. He has amassed 16 starts and 15 substitute appearances in La Liga, along with six UEFA Champions League starts.

He has exceeded expectations in the left-back position during recent matches. He has also displayed commendable discipline by accumulating only two yellow cards in ten games. However, the Madridistas are growing increasingly frustrated with Ancelotti's tactics. They took to social media, demanding the manager play Camavinga in his preferred midfield role.

Some of their impassioned tweets include:

Real Madrid eager to rebound against Almeria in pursuit of La Liga glory

Real Madrid are determined to bounce back from their disappointing midweek loss to Girona as they prepare to face Almeria on Saturday. While the 4-2 defeat dented their title hopes, Los Blancos still hold onto second place in the La Liga table. They are 11 points adrift of pace-setters Barcelona, with both sides having played 31 matches.

In contrast, Almeria find themselves hovering precariously in 15th place, a mere three points above the relegation zone as the season approaches its climax.

The Girona setback broke Madrid's impressive four-game winning streak across all competitions, as they fell 4-2 in a shocking result. Valentin Castellanos delivered a masterclass, netting all four goals for Girona and inflicting Los Blancos' sixth league loss this season.

Carlo Ancelotti's squad have suffered a recent slump, with three defeats in their last six La Liga outings. This has prevented them from closing the gap on league leaders Barcelona.

Despite the Catalan side's own inconsistent performances, they maintain a commanding lead atop the division. Real Madrid's current standing in the table is also precarious, as they are a mere two points clear of third-placed Atletico Madrid.

However, the season could still culminate in a triumphant finale for the capital giants. They remain in contention for two prestigious trophies – the Copa del Rey and the Champions League. A tantalizing final against Osasuna awaits them in the Copa del Rey on May 6. They also have a challenging Champions League semi-final encounter with Manchester City lined up.

As the season's critical juncture approaches, Ancelotti will be focused on navigating the upcoming league matches against Almeria and Real Sociedad without incurring any further injuries to his squad. Luka Modric has already suffered a thigh injury and is expected to be out for a couple of weeks.

Real Madrid will be seeking to complete a season double over Almeria, having emerged victorious with a 2-1 win in their previous meeting in August.

