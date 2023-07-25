Kim Kardashian has offered her honest opinion to famous YouTuber IShowSpeed when asked to pick the better player between Inter Miami star Lionel Messi and Al-Nassr ace Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi and Ronaldo have been at it for close to 15 years, competing for both club titles and personal accolades. The pair cemented their footballing rivalry during their respective spells at Barcelona and Real Madrid between 2009 and 2018, establishing a duopoly in the Ballon d'Or arena.

Kardashian, who's on a world football tour, took her sons Saint and Psalm to see the Argentine in action during his debut in Inter Miami's 2-1 Leagues Cup win over Cruz Azul on July 22. She then travelled from Florida to Osaka in Japan for a glimpse of Ronaldo in Al-Nassr's goalless draw against Paris Saint-Germain in a friendly on July 24.

Speed was also in attendance at the Nagai Park earlier on Monday to witness his idol in action. He met the American socialite and asked her to offer her take on the long-running GOAT debate between Ronaldo and Messi. However, she refused to be drawn on the subject and simply responded:

"Both."

Messi, 36, is set to make his second Inter Miami appearance in their Leagues Cup game against Atlanta United at the DRV PNK Stadium on Tuesday (July 25). Meanwhile, the 38-year-old Ronaldo is expected to start his 2023-24 campaign in Al-Nassr's Arab Club Champions Cup group game against Al-Shabab on July 29.

AI comments on Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's respective upcoming campaigns

Google AI has offered its opinion when asked about who would have a better 2023-24 season between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

It responded:

"It is difficult to say who will have a better season in 2023, Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi. Both players are still in good form, and they are motivated to win trophies. Here are some factors that could influence who has the better season:

"The quality of the teams they are playing for: Al-Nassr is a stronger team than Inter Miami, so the former will have more opportunities to score goals."

"The level of competition in their respective leagues: The Saudi Pro League is not as competitive as the MLS, so the Portuguese will have a better chance of winning trophies."

"The age of the players: The former Real Madrid forward is 38 years old, while the ex-Barcelona attacker is 36 years old. Both players are still in good form, but they are not getting any younger."

"The motivation of the players: Ronaldo is a proven winner and he will be motivated to win trophies in Saudi Arabia. Messi may not be as motivated to win trophies in MLS, as he has already won so much in his career."

"Ultimately, it is up to the players themselves to decide who has the better season. If both players continue to perform at a high level, they will both be in contention for individual awards and team trophies."

Last season, Messi scored 21 goals and contributed 20 assists in 41 games for PSG. Ronaldo, meanwhile, registered 17 goals and four assists in 35 games for Manchester United and Al-Nassr.