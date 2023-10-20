Kim Kardashian reveals her children are obsessed with Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and one other superstar following trip to PSG and Arsenal games

American celebrity Kim Kardashian has revealed that her children are huge fans of former Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka.

Earlier this year, Kim Kardashian was pictured watching several football games across different continents. She visited the Emirates Stadium to watch the Gunners while she also went to see Inter Miami play.

She was recently spotted supporting Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr with her son Saint in a pre-season fixture. Kim Kardashian has now lift the lid over her football passion in the latest episode of The Kardashians.

“We're gonna go to London first, to go to an Arsenal game, and then we're gonna go to Paris to see the Paris Saint-Germain game. Kendall will be there and it'll just be so much fun,” she told her sister Kylie Jenner.

In the same episode, Kim Kardashian's son was asked about his favorite player. He replied by taking the name of Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka. Kim Kardashian also stated in the episode that she wanted Saint to enjoy and fall in love with football.

“We're in London and we got a little bit of rest so we can be ready for the Arsenal game tonight. This is like a dream come true. I played soccer, so I want to make sure Saint has so much fun and falls in love with the sport,” she said about the Arsenal game.

Not only Kim Kardashian, but other celebrities such as Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, Leonardo DiCaprio, Prince Harry, Gerard Butler, Tom Holland, LeBron James, Toby McGuire, Nas also came to watch Lionel Messi in action after he joined Inter Miami.

What did Kim Kardashian say about the Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo debate?

Several celebrities were pictured at the DRV PNK Stadium when Lionel Messi made his Inter Miami debut and one of them was Kim Kardashian. The American media personality also shared pictures of the children with the Argentine ace on her social media accounts.

After her son Saint got a picture with the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, she told the media (via GOAL):

“My son. He is obsessed with soccer and I will do anything for my babies so I travel the world. We do soccer trips and it's not stopping. All summer we will go to different exhibition games.”

Her son also lost his Arsenal shirt in the United States while packing, making him sad. Interestingly, on the next day, she went to Japan to watch Portuguese supoerstar Cristiano Ronaldo play for Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr.

Her children caught attention during the pre-season game because they were wearing Paris Saint-Germain shirts. Moreover, their trip was made even more memorable by social media star IShowSpeed, who was also there to watch Cristiano Ronaldo.

IShowSpeed also asked Kim Kardashian to choose her side in the never-ending debate of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. She replied to the question by saying "Both".