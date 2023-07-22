Kim Kardashian reveals main reason why she was at Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut match

Kim Kardashian was in attendance to watch Lionel Messi's debut for Inter Miami against Cruz Azul on Friday, July 21, thanks to her son Saint West's admiration for the Argentinian.

Lionel Messi, 36, played his first game on American soil as an Inter Miami player against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup at the DRV PNK Stadium. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner started the game on the bench, but came on as a second-half substitute, replacing Benjamin Cremaschi in the 54th minute.

Despite only being on the pitch for 36 minutes, Messi made a significant impact for the Herons. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner announced his arrival in Florida with a stunning free-kick goal in stoppage time, earning Gerardo Martino's side a 2-1 victory.

Kim Kardashian was among a host of high-profile celebrities who were in attendance to watch Messi's debut for the Major League Soccer club. Speaking ahead of the game, the model and businesswoman revealed that her son Saint West's obsession with football brought her to the game.

"My son, he's obsessed with soccer and I'll do anything for my baby," Kardashian said. "So, I travel the world, we do soccer trips and it's not stopping. All summer, we're going to different exhibition games."

Kardashian added that Saint, who is her second biological child with ex-husband and singer Kanye West, is a huge Messi fan. She said:

"He has Messi, absolutely Messi. He's so excited to see Messi, yes."

The American media personality also lifted the lid on her own admiration for football, revealing that she used to play the sport.

"I played soccer for five or six years," Kardashian added. "I was a goalie and a center-forward. I wasn't bad but I loved it, so I'm happy that my boy loves it and that we can come and hang out. They're so excited and that just makes me so excited. I'm happy to be here with Victoria and David and everyone."

Meanwhile, Saint West, 7, had the opportunity to click a selfie with Inter Miami's new No. 10 after the game. Watch the video here:

How did Lionel Messi fare in his debut for Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi had 35 touches of the ball during his brief time on the pitch but was only dispossessed twice. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner completed 24 passes with 92% accuracy. He played five passes into the final third of the pitch and created one chance.

The Argentinian icon, who netted the winner, had three shots of which two were on target and one was blocked. He recovered the ball twice and won one of the five duels he competed in. The superstar won one free-kick for Inter Miami but also gave away one.

Having helped the Herons beat Cruz Azul, Lionel Messi will hope to do the same against Atlanta United in their second Leagues Cup game on Tuesday, July 25. It remains to be seen if Gerardo Martino will hand him a start against the MLS outfit.