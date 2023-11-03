Kim Kardashian's son dresses up as Zombie Neymar for Halloween, pictures go viral on Instagram

Kim Kardashian's elder son, Saint West, dressed up as Zombie Neymar for Halloween, and the images have gone viral on social media.

The images show Kardashian's son decked up in the Brazilian superstar's Al-Hilal jersey. Presenting a spooky twist, followers can view a cut-open football attached to the shirt as the seven-year-old wore a raggy outfit.

Posting images of West, who also attempted to mimic the former Barcelona man's haircut, the 43-year-old wrote:

"Saint as Zombie Neymar JR."

The 31-year-old attacker, who has previously interacted with the boy, commented on the post, appreciating Saint's efforts. He wrote along with a clapping and laughing emoji:

"Amazing."

Neymar reacting hilariously to Kim Kardashian's Instagram post of her son

The football superstar and Kardashian recently teamed up to promote the latter's clothing brand, Skims, which was founded in 2019. Pictures from the photoshoot were uploaded by Kardashian on her Instagram account.

Kardashian's son's adoration for the Brazilian icon is well known, with the boy having previously Facetimed the footballer.

Currently, the former Paris Saint-Germain forward is out with an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury that he picked up during Brazil's 2-0 loss to Uruguay on October 17.

Having successfully undergone surgery, it is expected that the player will be out of action until mid-2024 at least. It is a huge blow for a man who has completed just five appearances for Al-Hilal since joining the side this summer for €90 million.

Neymar reveals what he loves most about football in a collaboration video with Kim Kardashian's Skims

Neymar recently decided to collaborate with Kim Kardashian's clothing brand Skims. During a promotional video, the Brazil international revealed what he loves most about football.

The video posted by the Saudi Pro League attacker sees him wearing the aforementioned brand's underwear while speaking about football. He says in the video:

"What I like most about soccer? Is obviously scoring goals and dribbling. A goal is the ultimate moment in a game. The cheers from the crowd. It's the moment everyone in the stadium waits for. Scoring a goal is the best feeling ever."

During his career, the attacker has scored several goals for club and country. So far, he's managed 79 for Brazil from 128 caps while bagging 296 in his senior club career from 503 appearances.