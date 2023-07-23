Kim Kardashian's son gets M-10 braided into his hair as special tribute to Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi

Kim Kardashian's son Saint West got the letter M and number 10 braided into his hair as a special tribute to Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi.

The model was among a host of high-profile celebrities in attendance to watch Lionel Messi make his Inter Miami bow on Friday, July 21. The Argentinian icon announced his arrival in Florida by netting a stoppage-time winner as the Herons beat Mexican club Cruz Azul 2-1 in the Leagues Cup.

Speaking ahead of the game, Kim Kardashian revealed that her son Saint West's admiration for football brought her to the DRV PNK Stadium. She also disclosed that the seven-year-old, who is her second biological child with ex-husband Drake, is a huge fan of Messi.

"My son, he's obsessed with soccer and I'll do anything for my baby," Kardashian said. "So, I travel the world, we do soccer trips and it's not stopping. All summer, we're going to different exhibition games."

Kardashian added:

"He has Messi, absolutely Messi (is Saint West's favorite player). He's so excited to see Messi, yes."

The American media personality has now provided proof of Saint's admiration by sharing a picture in which the seven-year-old has the letter M and number 10 braided into his hair. In the said image, the boy can also be seen wearing an Inter Miami shirt with Messi's name on it.

"M-10 braided into his hair. For Lionel Messi," Kim Kardashian wrote in an Instagram story.

Kim Kardashian revealed admiration for football ahead of Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut

Kim Kardashian also lifted the lid on her own admiration for football ahead of Lionel Messi's debut for Inter Miami. The model and businesswoman revealed that she played the sport for over half a decade. She added that she is delighted that Saint West enjoys the game as much as she does.

"I played soccer for five or six years," Kim Kardashian added. "I was a goalie and a center-forward. I wasn't bad but I loved it, so I'm happy that my boy loves it and that we can come and hang out. They're so excited and that just makes me so excited. I'm happy to be here with Victoria and David and everyone."

Saint West, meanwhile, had the opportunity to click a selfie with Lionel Messi after the superstar led Inter Miami to a 2-1 win against Cruz Azul. The Argentinian icon was kind enough to pose for a picture with the boy as he walked off the pitch. The Major League Soccer posted a clip of the incident on Twitter, with the caption:

"Just witnessed greatness."

Lionel Messi has penned a two-and-a-half-year deal with MLS club Inter Miami. This means that Kim Kardashian and Saint West will have the opportunity to watch the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner live several times over the next couple of years.