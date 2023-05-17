Kim Min-jae's agent breaks silence on Manchester United's transfer interest in Napoli defender

Napoli defender Kim Min-Jae's agent has rejected claims that the Korean defender is joining Manchester United this summer. He insists that nothing is decided yet and Champions League qualification will play a key role.

Reports earlier this week suggested that Min-jae had a deal agreed with Manchester United. The Red Devils were reportedly set to trigger his release clause, which is set at £41 million for the first 15 days of July.

Speaking to Star News (via 90min), the agent claimed that the rumors were far from true. He hinted that the defender will only consider a move to a UEFA Champions League side and said:

"The transfer to Manchester United is not true. Currently, Kim Min-jae is focusing on finishing the season. In the case of the English Premier League, the qualification to the Champions League or the final standings have not been decided. There is no need to move. He has to be enlisted in June, so he doesn't have to rush."

Min-jae also commented on the possible exit earlier this season and said (via GOAL):

"As you know, those rumours are not true at all. I want to focus on my team. I have many tournaments to play. It's been four or years I have had these rumours. It's uncomfortable. I wish you don't spread those stories. I cannot be bothered by transfer rumours because they aren't true. Now I'm focusing on the team, rather than that kind of nonsense. There are so many important matches to go and right now I only want to focus on Napoli."

Min-jae is reportedly seen as a replacement for Harry Maguire, who could leave in the summer.

Manchester United defender told to leave Old Trafford

Jaap Stamp has urged Harry Maguire to leave Manchester United in the summer. He claims that the defender should be a regular starter for a side and not be sitting on the bench.

He said (via Express):

"I would say he needs to go because he needs to play. I don't think he can be happy in the situation he is in. At United it looks like it's going to be difficult for him to be a player in the first XI every week. I don't think as a player and a national team player that you agree going into next season like that."

Manchester United are also reportedly set to let go of Phil Jones once his contract expires this summer.

