"Kind of signing they should be making" - Ian Wright backs surprise PL club to sign Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford

Premier League legend and pundit Ian Wright has advised Newcastle United to try to sign Marcus Rashford from Manchester United in the summer. The 27-year-old forward is enjoying a revival on loan at Aston Villa, having moved to Villa Park in the January transfer window.

Newcastle are firmly in the hunt for UEFA Champions League football this season and will look to strengthen their ranks in the summer. Wright said on his Ringer FC podcast that the Manchester United academy graduate is the kind of player they ought to be looking to sign.

"It’s the kind of signing Newcastle should be making. That would be amazing. That would be dangerous. Rashford at Newcastle? Yeah. That would be really good. I really like that for Rashford. Rashford at Newcastle can be dangerous."

Rashford was frozen out for over a month by Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim before he eventually moved to Aston Villa on a temporary basis. The England international has enjoyed an impressive stint with Unai Emery's side, scoring four goals and providing five assists in 17 appearances.

Manchester United are prepared to sell the Englishman, with a reported £40 million clause in his Aston Villa loan agreement. With Alexander Isak possibly leaving St. James' Park in the summer, the Magpies can turn to Rashford as a replacement for the Swede.

Rashford's time in the Midlands has thrust him back into the limelight, so much that he earned a recall to Thomas Tuchel's English national team in March. The forward is likely to have many suitors in the summer, and will only decide on his future at the end of his loan spell.

Manchester United closing in on deal for former Newcastle star: Reports

Manchester United are set to complete a deal to sign goalkeeper Freddie Woodman from Preston North End, as per reports. The Red Devils are keen to sign at least two new goalkeepers as part of their summer recruitment plans.

Football Insider reports that Ruben Amorim's side are prepared to replace veteran goalkeeper Tom Heaton with 28-year-old former Newcastle man Woodman. The Preston goalkeeper will join as the third-choice goalkeeper, replacing Heaton, who will leave the club at the end of his contract in the summer.

Woodman has appeared 44 times for his Championship club this season, conceding 48 goals and keeping 17 clean sheets. He came through the ranks at Newcastle, making nine senior appearances for the club before joining Preston in 2022.

