“Kind of tells you which way the game was swinging” – Ex-Chelsea midfielder questions Klopp’s decision before Arsenal grabbed winner during 3-2 win over Liverpool 

Following Liverpool's 3-2 defeat at the hands of Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (9 October), former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley has questioned Jurgen Klopp's substitutions prior to the Gunners bagging the winner.

Arsenal versus Liverpool was the most anticipated Premier League fixture of the weekend and it didn't disappoint.

Bukayo Saka converts from the penalty spot, to score his second of the afternoon



Bukayo Saka converts from the penalty spot, to score his second of the afternoon

The Gunners proved that their position at the top of the table is no fluke by drawing first blood via a Gabriel Martinelli strike in the very first minute. Darwin Nunez restored parity in the 34th minute. However, a fine goal from Bukayo Saka ensured that Mikel Arteta's men went into the break with a one-goal advantage.

Roberto Firmino managed to level things with a beautiful effort shortly after the restart, leaving both sides fighting to get ahead of each other. Many expected Klopp to throw on some fresh legs and go for the winner in the latter stages of the game. However, the German tactician decided to introduce Fabinho and Ibrahima Konate instead.

The decision allowed Arsenal to gain the upper hand offensively, which led to Bukayo Saka bagging the decisive goal of the match in the 76th minute.

Speaking after the game, former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley couldn't resist taking a shot at the Liverpool manager over that critical decision that didn't help his side. He told ESPN:

“What was telling for me amongst all the other things that happened in the game was that at 2-2, Klopp put on a centre half for a centre half and a holding midfielder."

The Scotsman added:

“I just thought it was telling for me when at 2-2 a centre half and a holding midfielder are coming on. Which kind of tells you which way the game was swinging, But I thought Arsenal were good for the 3 points and there's no doubt about it."





Jubilant scenes from players & fans at full-time

Liverpool and Arsenal's position in the Premier League after yesterday's result

Another disappointing outing for Jurgen Klopp's men

Thanks to their 3-2 victory at the weekend, Arsenal managed to move back to the top of the Premier League table. As things stand, the Gunners have 24 points in the English top flight after winning eight and losing one of their nine games so far.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have dropped to the tenth spot in the rankings with 10 points in eight games. Klopp's men have recorded a disappointing two victories, four draws and two defeats in the league since the campaign kicked off.

