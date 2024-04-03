“King of football” - Ex-Juventus midfielder salutes Cristiano Ronaldo after 65th career hat-trick as Al-Nassr secure 8-0 win

Former Juventus midfielder Leandro Fernandes has hailed Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portugal international scored a stunning hat-trick against Abha on Tuesday, April 2.

Al-Nassr defeated Abha 8-0 in a Saudi Pro League away clash and Ronaldo was the star man yet again. After opening the scoring in the 11th minute with a free kick, the Portugal captain netted his second in the 21st minute with yet another free kick. He completed his hat-trick, 65th of his illustrious professional career, with a delightful chip in the 42nd minute.

Ronaldo took to social media after the game and posted:

"We are not slowing down."

Leandro Fernandes, who was Ronaldo's teammate at Juventus, commented under the photo:

"King of football."

Leandro Fernandes' comment under Ronaldo's post

Apart from his hat-trick, Ronaldo also bagged an assist against Abha. He has now scored 36 goals and provided 12 assists in 35 matches for Al-Nassr this season. The 39-year-old has 29 goals in 24 Saudi Pro League games this term and is the league's leading scorer.

Fernandes, meanwhile, currently plays for Lithuanian club FK Zalgiris. The 24-year-old Dutch midfielder was once part of Juventus' under-19 and under-23 teams. However, the central midfielder never made an appearance for the senior team.

How many times has Cristiano Ronaldo scored two free kicks in one game?

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 62nd and 63rd career free-kick goals during the game against Abha. He has now scored two free-kicks in the same game for the fourth time in his career.

Ronaldo first did it back in 2008, against Stoke City, when playing for Manchester United. He then scored twice from free-kicks against FC Zurich in the UEFA Champions League in 2009, when playing for Real Madrid. In 2011, Ronaldo did the same during a Villareal vs Real Madrid La Liga game, smashing two thunderbolts past Diego Lopez.

His career goal tally is currently at 885 and Ronaldo aims to become the first player to score 900 professional goals. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was also the first player ever to bag 800 professional goals.