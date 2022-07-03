“King is here to stay” - LeBron James reacts to Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool contract extension

Liverpool fan and part-owner LeBron James has expressed his delight at Mohamed Salah committing his long-term future to the Reds.

There were serious concerns about Salah's future at Liverpool ahead of the summer. The Egypt international's contract had just one more year remaining on it and talks over a new deal did not appear to be heading in the right direction.

However, Salah put an end to speculation over his future by putting pen to paper on a fresh deal with the Reds on Friday. He will now remain at Anfield until the end of the 2024-25 season, while earning £350,000 per week, as per The Athletic.

The news was a welcome surprise for the supporters of the Merseyside-based club. NBA icon James was among those who were delighted to learn that Salah has committed his future to the Anfield outfit.

James took to social media to convey his happiness with the 30-year-old's decision to sign a contract extension. Sharing a post from Liverpool's official account, the LA Lakers star wrote on an Instagram story:

"King is here to stay."

The Liverpool part-owner's Instagram story was then shared by Salah himself.

How is LeBron James tied to Liverpool?

LeBron James is known to be a big Reds supporter, as evident from his social media activities over the years. Apart from being a fan, the LA Lakers star has also had a two per cent stake in the Merseyside-based club since 2011.

The NBA icon also became a minor partner in Fenway Sports Group last year. Liverpool have been owned by FSG since they acquired the club from the previous owners in 2010.

James previously proved his loyalty to the Reds when he rejoiced on social media after the club reached last season's UEFA Champions League final. He was also in attendance as Jurgen Klopp's men lost 1-0 to Real Madrid in the final in Paris.

What next for the Reds and Mohamed Salah?

The Merseyside outfit have confirmed that 19 players will report for pre-season training on Monday. Mohamed Salah, though, will only link up with the squad later in the week.

According to The Times, the 30-year-old winger will report back to Kirkby on 9th July (Saturday). He is currently on vacation in Greece if we are to go by his social media activities.

Klopp's side will face arch-rivals Manchester United in their first friendly of the pre-season on 12th July. They have also lined up matches against Crystal Palace, RB Leipzig, Red Bull Salzburg and RC Strasbourg ahead of the 2022-23 season.

