LeBron James won't win a championship this year with the LA Lakers, but he will see his Liverpool FC compete in the Champions League final. With the Reds in a position to potentially win the title, LeBron James is excited to see his team in Paris, France. James stated:

"PARIS HERE WE COME!!!!!!!! @LFC"

Liverpool will be competing in the final after winning both games in the tournament's semifinals. The Reds will make their third finals appearance in five years, the most by any team during that period.

After LeBron James expressed his excitement for Liverpool, the team's official Twitter account took time to respond to the LA Lakers star.

Winning a Champions League final and the Premier League is almost impossible, so the Reds will have their work cut out for them. Still, the possibility is certainly a reason for people like LeBron James to be happy.

If Liverpool can pull it off, James will be a champion at the end of the year. The Reds fan also has a business relationship with the team.

LeBron James' relationship with Liverpool FC and their Champions League Final history

The Reds could win another Champions League Final with their current owners.

James is more than a fan of the Reds, as he is also a member of the Fenway Sports Group. The group owns Liverpool, the Boston Red Sox of the MLB and the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL.

James has been one of the team's owners for several years, during which the club has been one of the most successful in sports. The team's success has led to plenty of financial gain for James.

𝚔𝚒𝚛𝚞𝚝𝚒 @kiruti In 2011, Lebron bought 2% of Liverpool FC for $6.5 million and that was quite smart. The club is now worth more than $4 billion and his stake value has multiplied greatly In 2011, Lebron bought 2% of Liverpool FC for $6.5 million and that was quite smart. The club is now worth more than $4 billion and his stake value has multiplied greatly

Since 2011, the Reds have won several championships, including a Premier League title in 2019-20 and a Champions League final in 2018-19. The team could potentially add another trophy from both leagues and add to James' investment.

While the Reds are in a solid position to win both trophies, they will face tough competition.

They currently trail Manchester City in the Premier League by one point. Manchester City and Real Madrid could both still prevent the Reds from winning the Champions League final, so there is work to be done.

If LeBron James' team can win both championships, James could still have a fantastic summer despite the LA Lakers' failures.

LIVE POLL Q. Will LeBron James' Liverpool win the Champions League? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Adam Dickson