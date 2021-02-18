Create
Kingsley Coman could reject Bayern Munich's contract extension offer in favor of Manchester United move - Reports

Varun Totadri
Modified 1 hr ago
News
Bayern Munich are reportedly worried that Kingsley Coman could be tempted by an offer from Manchester United this summer as the Premier League giants are willing to offer him higher wages.

According to Bild (via Daily Mail), Manchester United are desperate to sign a top-quality winger this summer.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a move for Jadon Sancho in recent months. However, with Borussia Dortmund demanding £100 million for the Englishman, the club could switch their focus to Kingsley Coman.

Manchester United are reportedly planning to offer the player a £260,000-per-week contract (before tax), which is almost double what he currently earns at Bayern Munich.

Kingsley Coman joined Bayern Munich on a two-year loan deal in the summer of 2015. After enjoying two impressive years with the club, the Bavarians signed him permanently in 2017 for a fee of €21 million.

During his time at Bayern Munich, the 24-year-old has won five Bundesliga titles, three DFB-Pokals, four DFL-Supercups and the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League.

Kingsley Coman's current deal with Bayern Munich expires in the summer of 2023 but the European champions are keen to extend his deal. The France international could, however, be enticed by a move to Manchester United.

Bayern Munich could run the risk of losing Kingsley Coman to Manchester United

Kingsley Coman could be on his way to Manchester United in the near future
The coronavirus pandemic has negatively impacted the finances of a number of football clubs around the world. This has impacted their ability to increase player wages and offer improved contracts.

Bayern Munich are among the clubs that are currently trying to negotiate new deals for a number of their players.

The Bavarians are set to lose David Alaba this summer after refusing to match the Austrian's wage demands, the same could happen with Kingsley Coman.

Published 18 Feb 2021, 12:32 IST
Premier League 2020-21 Manchester United FC Bayern Munich Football Kingsley Coman Manchester United Transfer News Bayern Munich Transfer News
