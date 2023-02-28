"Klopp is the boss and that doesn’t change" - Liverpool superstar makes emphatic claim amid poor run of form 

Liverpool superstar Virgil van Dijk has backed manager Jurgen Klopp to stay at Anfield amidst the club's poor run of form.

The Reds have struggled domestically and in Europe in recent months and are on course to end the season with silverware. They have dropped 33 points in 23 league games this term - 11 more than they did in the entirety of last season.

Klopp's side have been dumped out of both domestic cup competitions, and barring a second-leg miracle, are set to be eliminated from the Champions League by Real Madrid. They lost the first leg of their Round-of-16 clash against Los Blancos by a 5-2 scoreline at Anfield on February 21.

The club also run the risk of missing out on Champions League qualification for next season as they trail fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by nine points with two games in hand.

Van Dijk is amongst a slew of superstars whose form at Liverpool has been questioned by fans and pundits alike. Klopp has also faced the heat for the club's rapid decline in form.

The German tactician's contract at Anfield doesn't expire until the summer of 2026 but there have been question marks surrounding his future at Liverpool. Van Dijk was recently questioned about the prospect of working with Klopp next season.

Speaking to Sky Germany at FIFA The Best Awards in Paris on Monday (27 February), Van Dijk replied [h/t @Plettigoal]:

"Of course! Jürgen Klopp is the boss & that doesn’t change. I‘m very happy with him. He‘s very happy at Liverpool [sic.]. Hopefully, better times are coming again. That’s [what] we are working for."

The Reds' next task is a league clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on 1 March.

Jurgen Klopp explains Liverpool star's substitution at half-time vs Crystal Palace

Naby Keita has been one of the great disappointments for Liverpool, not just this season, but ever since he signed from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2018.

The Anfield Talk @TheAnfieldTalk Naby Keita has four months remaining on his contract and all signs point towards the exit door. [The Athletic] Naby Keita has four months remaining on his contract and all signs point towards the exit door. [The Athletic] 🚨 Naby Keita has four months remaining on his contract and all signs point towards the exit door. [The Athletic]

His well-documented injury issues have prevented him from having an extended run in the first-team set-up under manager Jurgen Klopp. The 28-year-old was handed just his third league start this term when he started against Crystal Palace.

He picked up a yellow card in the 23rd minute and was hooked at half-time in favor of Harvey Elliott.

Speaking after the game, Klopp quashed any injury concerns and clarified that it was a tactical change. He said (h/t Official club website):

"Naby had an early yellow card and then two fouls - not really bad fouls, but two situations after that, which took him out of the game. He realised that from now on, no contact anymore. That was the reason."

Poll : 0 votes