"Klopp, you look at what he’s done at Borussia Dortmund and how his career ended there" - Pundit slams Liverpool manager and says the Reds are 'spiralling out of control' 

Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy has criticized Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on talkSPORT following the Reds' shock 4-1 defeat to Napoli in the Champions League.

It has been a disappointing start to the season for Klopp's side who have won two, drawn three and lost one of their opening six games in the Premier League.

Their topsy-turvy form carried over into European competition as they were put to the sword by a Naples side that ran riot.

Piotr Zielinksi's early penalty and second-half effort, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa's strike, Giovanni Simeone's fine finish were enough for Napoli to secure three points.

Luis Diaz grabbed a consolation goal in what was a night to forget for Klopp and his men.

It is the heaviest defeat for Liverpool in Champions League history and Cundy believes alarm bells are starting to ring over Klopp's tenure.

The talkSPORT pundit believes the Reds are following a similar pattern under Klopp to how Borussia Dortmund fared in his final days in charge at the Signal Iduna Park:

“Klopp, you look at what he’s done at Borussia Dortmund and how his career ended there, it’s happening again at Liverpool."

He continued,

“Liverpool right now are spiralling out of control. They are not the same team. [Sadio] Mane is a miss.”

Klopp had huge success with Dortmund, winning the Bundesliga title twice and the German Cup once whilst leading BvB to the Champions League final in 2013.

However, his final season in charge of the German outfit was full of problems that made Dortmund's weaknesses all too visible.

They finished the 2014-15 campaign seventh in the Bundesliga and did so losing 14, drawing seven and winning 13 of their 34 league fixtures.

Liverpool's current misfortunes replicate Dortmund demise

A sense of deja vu for the German

There are some similarities to Dortmund's calamitous final season under Klopp and the current one the Anfield giants are encountering.

Their talisman Robert Lewandowski departed for Bayern in 2013 and Liverpool have lost one of their main men, Sadio Mane, to the Bavarians too.

Many argue that Klopp's side are now in transition and will need a rebuild off the back of the Senegalese forward's departure.

However, this is a side that made it to three finals last season and lifted the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

The contrast in performances from the Reds shown this season from last is remarkable.

Similarly, Dortmund were coming off the back of a second-placed finish in the league and a DFL Supercup win in the 2013-14 season.

The Reds next host Wolverhampton Wanderers and Klopp will be urging his men to bounce back.

