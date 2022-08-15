"Klopp has lost the plot" "Borderline basement treatment" - Liverpool fans in disbelief as 25-year-old is benched for Palace clash despite injury crisis

Joe Gomez starts on the bench for Liverpool in their game against Crystal Palace on August 15 and the decision hasn't gone down well with fans.

The Reds are currently dealing with a host of injury issues, with Joel Matip joining the likes of Ibrahima Konate on the sidelines.

Many had expected Gomez to come into Jurgen Klopp's starting XI against Palace but the German tactician has opted to go with Nathaniel Phillips.

The English defender spent the second half of last season out on loan at Premier League newcomers AFC Bournemouth.

Gomez starts on the bench despite having recovered from a patella problem that saw him miss a huge chunk of last season.

He made 21 appearances last season and will be eager to get back into action having signed a new five-year deal at Anfield this summer.

Meanwhile, Alisson Becker starts in goal with a familiar back four other than Phillips of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

Youngster Harvey Elliot comes in for the injured Thiago Alcantara in midfield and he is joined by Fabinho and James Milner.

The club's record signing Darwin Nunez starts his first Premier League game at Anfield, with Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz also in attack for the Reds.

However, it is the selection of Phillips which has drawn the ire of many Liverpool fans and here are some reactions from Twitter:

Samuel @SamueILFC Joe Gomez ain’t starting… this is a borderline basement treatment. Joe Gomez ain’t starting… this is a borderline basement treatment.

Cailium @CaiIium_ Wtf has joe gomez done to Klopp Wtf has joe gomez done to Klopp💀💀

𝒌 @karlaslfc JUSTICE FOR JOE GOMEZ JUSTICE FOR JOE GOMEZ

Freddo @FreddoFPL What must Joe Gomez be thinking? What must Joe Gomez be thinking?

B'shop @Bishop_Yayo_ Is Joe Gomez injured or he's absolutely washed that he can't start ahead of Phillips ffs Is Joe Gomez injured or he's absolutely washed that he can't start ahead of Phillips ffs 😐

NiHADlfc @NiHADlfc Bro there is no way Joe Gomez is injured again when he finally gets his opportunity to play.. Bro there is no way Joe Gomez is injured again when he finally gets his opportunity to play..

🇪🇬 @yousef_sy7 Joe Gomez when we need a CB Joe Gomez when we need a CB https://t.co/xghroiAsje

callum @Callum___Moran Joe Gomez deserves to leave the club if Klopp is picking Nat Phillips over him. It’s not fair at all on him. Klopp has lost the plot this season Joe Gomez deserves to leave the club if Klopp is picking Nat Phillips over him. It’s not fair at all on him. Klopp has lost the plot this season

Liverpool looking to get their first win of the season

Klopp's side could only manage a draw against Fulham,

Liverpool head into tonight's game against Palace looking to get their first three points of the season.

The Reds were shocked by Fulham in their season-opener on August 6 with the Cottagers' Aleksander Mitrovic causing Klopp's defense all sorts of problems.

Van Dijk had perhaps one of his worst games in a Liverpool shirt and will be wanting to get back into form against Patrick Vieira's side.

Meanwhile, the likes of Salah, Nunez and Diaz will be looking to do damage up top against an Eagles side that lost 2-0 last time out against Arsenal.

Klopp's injury issues have plagued his side heading into the new season but the German tactician seems keen not to re-enter the transfer market.

How his somewhat depleted side get on against Palace may be an indication as to whether Klopp's side do indeed need to make further reinforcements.

Edited by Matthew Guyett