"Klopp is a master of diverting the pressure" - Kevin Campbell slams Liverpool boss for his 'nonsensical' comments 

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has criticized Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp for his complaints about the Premier League schedule, branding the German’s demands as'“nonsense'.

The Reds played Chelsea in the final of the FA Cup on Saturday, May 14. The match remained goalless after extra time, prompting a penalty shootout. The Merseysiders came out on top in the shootout, with Konstantinos Tsimikas scoring the winning penalty.

In his pre-match conference ahead of Tuesday's Premier League encounter with Southampton, Klopp complained about the fixture schedule The former Borussia Dortmund boss stated that the match should have been played on Thursday.

Campbell did not think that Klopp’s complaint was justified and called him 'a master of diverting the pressure'. Speaking on the issue, the former Evertonian told Football Insider:

“Hold on a minute. They played Saturday and then Tuesday. That happens all of the time. That is what happens in the Champions League and you have to include travel with that.”

“I don’t want to hear this nonsense from Klopp. The fact of the matter is, if the FA Cup final got done in 90 minutes Klopp still would have complained. Nobody can predict that it is going to go to extra time. It is just the way the game pans out.”

Campbell added that tight scheduling was a natural consequence of fighting on all fronts until the end of the season. The Englishman concluded by saying:

“Jurgen Klopp is a master of diverting the pressure. It is a good move but I see right through it. Come on now. These fixtures have to be put in place. This is what happens when you’re competing on all fronts until the end of the season.”

Divock Origi could play his final match for Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday

With the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Luis Diaz making headlines regularly, it is easy to overlook one of Liverpool’s cult heroes, Divock Origi. He might not be as prolific as the names mentioned above. However, Origi always be remembered as one of the main protagonists of the Reds’ sixth Champions League triumph.

In the semi-final second-leg against Barcelona, Liverpool needed to win by a four-goal margin to proceed to the final. Divock Origi scored two brilliant goals in the 7th and 79th minutes to help the Reds to an emphatic 4-0 win. Liverpool would go on to beat Tottenham Hotspur in the final to bag their sixth European Cup.

Thanks to the abundance of attacking talent at the Reds’ disposal right now, Origi hasn’t played many games this term.

Due to a lack of game time, the forward has reportedly (via Fabrizio Romano) agreed to move to AC Milan on a free transfer. Assuming the deal is finalized, Origi will play his final game for Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday (May 22).

It is unclear whether Jurgen Klopp will hand him his first Premier League start in the title-deciding fixture. Even if he does not start, fans can expect Origi to be involved in some capacity later in the game.

