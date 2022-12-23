“Klopp needs to stop”, “Things you just hate to see” – Liverpool fans furious with attacker’s position in line-up to face Man City

Liverpool fans are unhappy with Fabio Carvalho's position in their EFL Cup clash against Manchester City today (December 22).

The Reds are set to take on City in the Round of 16 of the EFL Cup at the Etihad. Jurgen Klopp has named Mohamed Salah and Carvalho as the wide players for the game with Darwin Nunez operating from the middle.

Caomhin Kelleher has started in goal for the Reds. Joe Gomez and Joel Matip have started as the central defenders with James Milner and Andrew Robertson playing as the full-backs.

Harvey Elliott, Stefan Bajtecic, and Thiago Alcantara have started in the middle of the park for Klopp's side.

Fans, however, are not happy to see Carvalho start on the wings against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. Rather, they want to see the Portuguese operate from a more central role.

Carvalho has made 16 appearances for the Reds' senior side across competitions so far this season, starting six of those, and scoring two goals.

Fans believe Klopp should not deploy Carvalho in wide positions and expressed frustration over the German's decision on Twitter.

Here are some of their reactions after Liverpool's lineup against Manchester City was announced:

Here's how we line up to take on Manchester City tonight #MCILIV Team news is in!Here's how we line up to take on Manchester City tonight Team news is in! 📋🔴Here's how we line up to take on Manchester City tonight 👊 #MCILIV

Sost @SostPhing @LFC Carvalho on the wing. Milner at RB. Things you just hate to see. @LFC Carvalho on the wing. Milner at RB. Things you just hate to see.

jord @droqout3 @LFC Praying we’re playing nunez on the left and carvalho as a false 9 @LFC Praying we’re playing nunez on the left and carvalho as a false 9

A 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @sw6_1879 liverpool playing Elliott as a midfielder and Carvalho as a winger will never not frustrate me liverpool playing Elliott as a midfielder and Carvalho as a winger will never not frustrate me

Optimus @prime_lfc Carvalho is on the left wing. And we are back to watching Liverpool............. Carvalho is on the left wing. And we are back to watching Liverpool.............

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp provided an update on Roberto Firmino's injury ahead of clash against Manchester City

Liverpool v Derby County - Carabao Cup Third Round

One notable absentee from Liverpool's lineup for the clash against Manchester City was Roberto Firmino. The Brazilian was not a part of his country's FIFA World Cup squad. Hence, many expected him to start against the Cityzens.

Firmino, however, has suffered a calf injury. Jurgen Klopp updated on the same, saying (via the Reds' official website):

"We play mainly with the players who could do all the sessions now and had a break – apart from Bobby, who unfortunately got injured two days ago in training. Not a big one but big enough for this period. That's why Darwin is now starting. He could've started anyway but Darwin is starting now."

Klopp also provided an update on other players from his squad who featured in the FIFA World Cup, as he said:

"Apart from that, all the others could've played. I'm pretty sure Hendo could've played, Fabinho could've played, Ali could've played but that's clear with the competition. Just Virgil only arrived yesterday."

He added:

"We gave him two days more because he's really our all-time player. He played all the games for us, played all the games for Holland, so we thought it makes sense to give him two more days because obviously a really important part of the season is ahead of us and we are really desperate to make sure we do it the right way."

Liverpool will resume their Premier League campaign on Boxing Day (December 26) against Aston Villa at Villa Park.

