"Klopp's got to play his best team all the time" - Terry Phelan on if Liverpool star Mohamed Salah will be dropped for the Benfica clash (Exclusive)

Football pundit Terry Phelan feels that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will not drop Mohamed Salah for the Champions League clash against Benfica, despite having a crucial game against Manchester City this weekend.

The Egyptian forward has been in fine form this season, scoring 28 goals in all competitions. However, the last few games haven't gone to plan for Salah as he has found the net once in the last seven games.

He failed to register a single shot on target during Liverpool's 2-0 win over Watford and was substituted in the 69th minute.

There has also been a lot of noise around the Egyptian star's future at the club as there is a standoff between him and Liverpool in terms of contract negotiations.

During a recent media interaction, Phelan commented that, despite all these issues, he doesn't expect Mohamed Salah to be dropped for the game against Benfica.

He said that while there is a possibility of him getting rested for the clash, the former Republic Of Ireland international feels that Klopp will field his strongest side for the Champions League quarterfinal.

"I don't think he'll drop him. You can't drop one of your best players and one of the best players in world football, he hasn't done anything wrong. Players have them type of games, a lot of emotions went into the AFCON, a lot of emotions have gone into the WC qualifiers with his country, a lot of emotions probably with his travelling, he's come back."

"Yeah he didn't score against Watford, is he supposed to score every game? I think he'll probably rest him but this is a big game. Every game's a big game for Liverpool but this is a big game to get into the semi-finals."

"Listen if you tell Salah, do you not want to play or do you want to play, I'm sure he'll put his hand up and say ‘Mr. Klopp of course I want to play’ and that's what you want to hear. But if you're going to rest him for the Manchester City game for the weekend then fair dues."

"I think you've got to play your best team, you've got to play your best players. The players are fit now, they've got the Sports Science and the Strength and Conditioners, it's more about resting and recuperation, then training 1.5 hours everyday. I think, you know Klopp's got to play his best team all the time and that's what Klopp does. I think UCL, I don't see Mo Salah sitting on the bench for a UCL game. I think he'll play in that game," said Phelan.

Mohamed Salah's contract situation has been a cause of concern for the Liverpool fans

The current standoff between Mohamed Salah's representatives and Liverpool has been a cause of concern for the Anfield faithful.

The Egyptian has played a major role in the Merseyside club's recent success and they would want him to stay at the club for a long time. However, the deal proposed by Liverpool wasn't appealing enough for Salah and his agent.

Ahead of the Benfica clash, Klopp provided an update on the situation, saying that the decisive parties are talking at the moment.

Jurgen Klopp on Mo Salah's contract: "There's nothing new to say about Mo. The decisive parties are talking to each other and that is all I need".

It will be interesting to see if Mohamed Salah will be on the teamsheet against Benfica as the clash with Manchester City could be a potential Premier League title decider.

