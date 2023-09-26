"Klopp’s rebuild has been a resounding success" - Pundit makes dramatic Liverpool u-turn, says Reds are 'back on their perch'

Renowned sports commentator Richard Keys has termed Liverpool's rebuild under Jurgen Klopp as a "resounding success." This comes only a few days after he had a go at the club for lacking a real leader, calling captain Virgil van Dijk "selfish."

The Reds made a massive overhaul in the summer. Following the departure of experienced stalwarts like former captain Jordan Henderson, Roberto Firmino and James Milner, Klopp's side brought on Alexis Mac Alister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch.

Liverpool started their 2023-24 campaign with a 1-1 draw at Chelsea in their Premier League opener. However, following that stalemate, they have won their next six games across competitition.

Klopp's side have 16 points from six league games, with only leaders Manchester City (18) ahead of them. They beat LASK 3-1 in their UEFA Europa opener in Linz in midweek before beating West Ham United by the same scoreline at home to go second in the league.

Ahead of their EFL Cup opener against Championship side Leicester City on Wednesday (September 27), Keys hailed the transformation of Klopp's Liverpool 2.0. Keys wrote in his blog (as per ECHO):

“Liverpool (II) look like the real deal again. Klopp’s rebuild has been a resounding success. From a position where last season's table told us they were way behind United, they’re now back on their perch - way ahead of them, proving that you don’t always need time - you simply need to know what you’re doing.”

After finishing outside the top four last season, the Reds appear on course to challenge Manchester City for the league title.

Liverpool's 2023-24 season by the numbers

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool have been on a roll since their opening-day Premier League draw at Chelsea. Since then, Klopp's side have won five straight league games, scoring 17 goals - including three in their last three outings - and conceded four times.

In the Europa League - their first game in the competition since losing to Sevilla in the 2016 final - they scored thrice as well (in a 3-1 win). Overall, Klopp's side have scored 18 times in seven games across competitions and conceding six times.

The Reds have had seven different scorers - with attackers Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez leading the way with four goals apiece. However, in seven games across competitions this season, Klopp's side have kept just one clean sheet.