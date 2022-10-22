“Knew he would start”, “We go for the win!” – Manchester United fans cannot contain excitement as Erik ten Hag names 30-year-old star in line-up for Chelsea game

Manchester United fans are overjoyed to see Christian Eriksen start for their Premier League clash against Chelsea on October 22 at Stamford Bridge.

Eriksen last started for the Red Devils in their Premier League win against Everton on October 9. He was not a part of the team for their home clash against Newcastle United. However, he featured for three minutes against Tottenham Hotspur on October 19.

The Danish midfielder has been instrumental for United under Erik ten Hag so far this season, making 13 appearances and providing three assists.

Eriksen is in the starting lineup alongside Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes in the middle of the park against Chelsea. Antony and Jadon Sancho are the wide players while Marcus Rashford is the striker for Manchester United.

Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Diogo Dalot, and Luke Shaw start in defense in front of David de Gea.

Here are some of the reactions across Twitter from elated United fans as Ten Hag named Eriksen in the starting XI against Chelsea:

United are coming into the clash on the back of a 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur. They currently sit in fifth spot in the Premier League table with 19 points from 10 games.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are in fourth spot with 20 points from 10 games.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag underlined his expectations for clash against Chelsea

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is expecting a good performance from his team in their away clash against Chelsea. Here's what he said about facing a big opponent (via manutd.com):

“For me it's never an issue, away or at home, because the pitch is even big. t's 11 against 11, there's a ref, so it's all the same. And, also away we always have a lot of support from out fans, so we are really happy with that. We feel strong and we are looking forward to that game tomorrow.”

Ten Hag suffered a defeat against Graham Potter's Brighton & Hove Albion on the opening day of the season. The Englishman is now the Chelsea manager and will hope to repeat his exploits against the Dutchman.

