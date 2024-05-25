Kobbie Mainoo hails Manchester United teammate as ‘GOAT’ on Instagram live after FA cup final win

A video of Kobbi Mainoo calling Manchester United teammate Amad Diallo as 'GOAT' has emerged online. The incident took place after United's FA Cup final win against Manchester City on Saturday, May 25.

The Red Devils earned a 2-1 win at Wembley. Alejandro Garnacho (30') and Mainoo (39') were on the scoresheet for the Red Devils. Jeremy Doku pulled one back for City (87').

Amad remained an unused substitute during the game. The winger, however, played a crucial role in the road to the FA Cup triumph. Amad scored a late winner against Liverpool in his side's 4-3 win in the quarter-finals at Old Trafford.

In an Instagram live video after the FA Cup final, Mainoo was spotted celebrating inside the dressing room. He said in that clip:

"Amadinho is the GOAT. Amad is the GOAT."

Amad hasn't been a regular first-team player this season. After recovering from an injury, he has made only 12 appearances across competitions, amassing a total game time of 469 minutes. He has scored two goals and has provided one assist.

Amad, however, has showcased his quality in instances he has been given the chance. Whether he remains a part of the Manchester United project next season remains to be seen.

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes showers Kobbie Mainoo with praise

Kobbie Mainoo has often been compared to Manchester United legend Paul Scholes. The club legend, however, has rubbished those comparisons after the FA Cup final.

Scholes has claimed Mainoo is exponentially better than he was at 19 years old. Considering how good the legendary midfielder was, that's a praise of the highest order. Scholes wrote on his Instagram story (via The Peoples Person):

"Read a few comparisons between me and this kid last week... Don't waste your time. He's 10 times the player I was at 19... Just love the way he receives the ball, the calmness, the awareness of what's around him and of course big goals in big games... this boy is special... and he's a f*cking red... laters."

Mainoo finishes the season with five goals and three assists in 33 appearances across competitions. He will now travel to Germany to feature for England in their two friendlies ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024.